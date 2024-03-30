Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: jim lee, paris

Jim Lee Promises To Draw One Last Batman Story

Jim Lee promises one more Batman story from him. But he made that promise in PAris, so does it count in America?

Jim Lee, famed X-Men artist, WildCATS co-creator, co-founder of Image Comics, and current Publisher/CCO of DC Comics, was in France yesterday (probably, still is) and conducted a signing at Album Comics at 67 Boulevard St Germain, on the corner of the famous Rue Dante in Paris, the street with more comic shops on it than any other in the world (ten, out of a total of twenty stores). And friend of Bleeding Cool, Thomas Riviere, popped by for his Radio Comics YouTube channel.

And the conversation went as follows:

Thomas Riviere: "I have a YouTube channel, and she's filming, 23,000 people are going to see the video okay, and I have one question. You did Batman us 20 years ago… Marc Silvestri, your friend, did the Batman Joker…. are you one day going to come back for one last ride on Batman, having a black label, can you tell us if one day you will draw a new Batman story?"

Jim Lee: "What would you like me to say, what would be better for your YouTube channel, I said 'no' or 'absolutely, yes', just for you?"

Thomas Riviere: "As a fan I don't care about the rest, I just want one cool story from one last ride"

Jim Lee: "I can promise you one more story. I don't know if it'll be cool but you can determine that."

One more Batman story from Jim Lee. Start that countdown ticking away now. With Batman Day on the 21st of September, maybe that might be a good opportunity to make suich an announcement?

Album Comics, which specialises in American comic books, also held an event for ten customers to have brekfast with Jim Lee. Which might not sound appealing to some comic book creators, but this is a French breakfast after all. I would happily go to France just for the petit dejeuner. Just not so petit. Not with comic book fans.

