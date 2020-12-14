Jim Lee Superman Wizard Cover Art Taking Bids At ComicConnect

I very much remember walking into my local comic shop and seeing this cover of Wizard Magazine #148 and just staring at it for a really long time. There is something just so iconic about the way that Jim Lee draws Superman; it is the perfect blend of alien and human. He makes every image of Supes that he draws feel important and epic in nature; there are not many artists that can pull that off with Superman, believe it or not. Up for auction right now at ComicConnect is said cover art from that Wizard issue. Part of Event Auction #44, this Jim Lee piece is ending bids today. It currently is sitting at $6,200, which somehow feels like a steal. If you don't remember what it looks like, check it out below.

A Pretty Iconic Jim Lee Piece

"Jim Lee pencils/Scott Williams inks; Superman cover; 2004; image size 10" x 15.5". Superman strikes a pose in space as rendered by the incomparable team of Lee and Williams. Their work on Superman is considered some of the highlights of their collaboration at DC Comics. This image was used, without the background, as part of the jam cover to Wizard #148 paired with a Supergirl drawing by Michael Turner. This amazing piece was also published in Absolute Superman HC. Pen and ink. Art is in excellent condition. Signed by Lee and Williams. Comic book illustrator Jim Lee is the editorial director of WildStorm Studios (which he founded in 1992) and the artist for many of DC Comics' bestselling comic book and graphic novels, including All-Star Batman and Robin, Batman: Hush, and Superman: For Tomorrow. Prior to DC, he was one of the founding fathers of Image Comics and best known for his run on the X-Men for Marvel Comics during which he co-created such characters as Gambit and Agent Zero."

This is as good as it gets for Jim Lee DC artwork. Go here to place a bid for this one, and while you are over there, be sure to check out all of the other items taking bids this week in Event Auction #44, including games, Pokemon cards, comics, art, magazines, figures, and more.