Jim Lee's X-Men, WildCATS and Punisher Original Artwork at Auction

We've been looking at the 2021 June 17 – 19 Comics & Comic Art Signature Auction #7244 auction from Heritage, which may be their most significant comic book auction to date with some insanely valuable, desirable, and influential examples of original comic book artwork. Such as a handful of pages of Jim Lee's original art pages from X-Men with Chris Claremont, WildCATS with Alan Moore, and even a little Punisher and Ghost Rider. But we started with a creation of Jim Lee for Marvel, Jubilee…

Jim Lee, Scott Williams, and Karl Altstaetter Uncanny X-Men #275 Story Page 38 Original Art (Marvel, 1991). Jubilee looks on from the sidelines as Shi'ar soldiers bring the captured Gladiator and Oracle to a mysterious warlord who proves to be more than a match for Oracle's psychic attacks on this fantastic page from Jim Lee during the peak of his breakthrough run drafting Marvel's favorite mutants. Crafted in ink and Zipatone over graphite and blue pencil on Marvel Bristol board with an image area 10" x 15.5" on a 15.25" x 22" mat. Signed by Jim Lee, Scott Williams, and Chris Claremont in the lower margin. There is production tape on the page number (46 due to ads, but story Page 38). In Excellent condition. It ends at 2:00 PM Central Time, Thursday, June 17, 2021.

Jim Lee What If…? V2#13 Cover Original Art (Marvel, 1990) "What could be better than an X-Men related What If…? cover by Jim Lee?" asks the Watcher. On this Earth, not much. This cover is as desirable as it comes — especially with a What If…? animated series debuting on Disney+ later this summer — with Juggernaut practically charging at the reader with Iceman, Cyclops, and Quicksilver at his side. The alt-universe twist here is that Charles Xavier had become the Juggernaut rather than his stepbrother, Cain Marko. This is also one of the only covers Jim Lee created for the series, and it was rendered entirely by him in ink over graphite on Marvel cover stock Bristol board, with an image area of 9.75" x 15. The corner box, logo, and all cover text are original stat paste-ups. Signed by Lee at the bottom edge. There are a few small areas of adhesive residue/soiling; otherwise, the piece is in Excellent condition. It will end at 12:00 PM Central Time, Thursday, June 17, 2021.

Jim Lee and Scott Williams Ghost Rider #26 Cover Original Art (Marvel, 1992). The Ghost Rider (Danny Ketch) struggles to control his body from possession by the Brood with Cyclops, Gambit, and Wolverine helplessly hanging in the background. Jim Lee's trailblazing early nineties X-Men run crosses over to this fantastic Ghost Rider cover making this an essential find for fans. Ink over graphite and blue pencil on Marvel Bristol board with an image area 9.75" x 15". The title and corner box are stat paste-ups and pinholes in the top margin. In Excellent condition. It will end at 12:00 PM Central Time, Thursday, June 17, 2021.

Jim Lee Marvel Age #67 Cover Original Art (Marvel, 1990). Jim Lee's comic career started with a bang and never slowed down. He has gone from top artist at Marvel, to co-founder of Image Comics, to Publisher at DC Comics while maintaining his popularity as a fan-favorite creator. Soon after his start at Marvel, Lee was working on The Punisher War Journal, featuring the popular antihero and one of their top properties. Before starting the title, Marvel tapped Lee to create this explosive cover featuring Punisher with Wolverine and Namor, the Sub-Mariner — a glimpse of the talent that would soon lead the charge to an industry-wide creative boom! Ink and white paint over graphite on Marvel cover stock Bristol board with an image area of 9.75" x 15". Slight toning, paper overlay taped on the back, logo, header, and text paste-ups, tape on the top edge, residue on the top and bottom edges, discolored tape production marks in the side margins, with light smudging/handling wear. Signed by Lee in the lower image area and bottom margin. In Very Good condition. It will end at 2:00 PM Central Time, Thursday, June 17, 2021.

Jim Lee, Richard Bennett, and others WildC.A.T.S: Covert Action Teams #8 Story Page 21 Original Art (Image, 1994). Warblade and Maul leap into action as they transform from their civilian alter egos into two of WildC.A.T.S heavy-hitters. Jim Lee provides the dynamic, detailed pencils with credited inks to Bennett and Scott Williams, with assists by John Dickenson (as JD), Rich Johnson, and John Tighe. Ink over graphite on Image Bristol board with an image area of 10.75" x 15.25". Light smudging/handling wear and in Excellent condition. It will end at 10:00 AM Central Time, Saturday, June 19, 2021.

Jim Lee and Richard Bennett WildC.A.T.s: Covert Action Team #31 Story Page 4 Original Art (Image, 1996). A full page of hardcore action between Ladytron (Maxine Manchester) and Zealot, from writer/artist Jim Lee, who is one of Image Comics' co-founders and the current Chief Creative Officer for DC Comics. Ink over graphite on DC Bristol board with an image area of 10.5" x 15.75". Light handling wear and signed by the art team at the top right. In Excellent condition. It will end at 10:00 AM Central Time, Saturday, June 19, 2021.

Jim Lee and Richard Bennett WildC.A.T.s: Covert Action Team #31 Story Page 16 Original Art (Image, 1996). Hadrian and Zealot embrace in a tender half splash page. Exemplary work by one of Image Comics' co-founders and current Chief Creative Officer for DC Comics, Jim Lee. Ink over graphite on DC Bristol board with an image area of 10.5" x 15.75". Light handling wear and signed by the art team at the top right. In Excellent condition. It will end at 10:00 AM Central Time, Saturday, June 19, 2021.

Jim Lee and Richard Bennett WildC.A.T.s: Covert Action Team #31 Splash Page 18 Original Art (Image, 1996). Overt-Kill was frequently employed as a mob enforcer and was Spawn's first nemesis, but here he dominates this page as he encounters Ladytron (aka Maxine Manchester). An incredible page by one of Image Comics' co-founders and current Chief Creative Officer for DC Comics. Ink over graphite on DC Bristol board with an image area of 10.5" x 15.75". Light handling wear and signed by the art team at the top right. In Excellent condition. It will end at 10:00 AM Central Time, Saturday, June 19, 2021.

Jim Lee and Richard Bennett WildC.A.T.s: Covert Action Team #31 Story Page 22 Original Art (Image, 1996). Maxine Manchester, aka Ladytron, takes on the hulking cybernetic assassin, Overt-Kill. Great fighting sequences by Jim Lee, one of the hottest names in comics for the last thirty years. Ink over graphite on DC Bristol board with an image area of 10.5" x 15.75". Light handling wear and signed by the art team at the top right. In Excellent condition. It will end at 10:00 AM Central Time, Saturday, June 19, 2021.