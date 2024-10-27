Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: jim zub, street fighter

Jim Zub & Genzoman Create Street Fighter Masters: Elena Comic in 2025

Jim Zub and Genzoman create a Street Fighter Masters: Elena comic from Udon Studios, to be published in 2025

Jim Zub and Genzoman will create a Street Fighter Masters comic in 2025 starring Elena. I bumped into Jim Zub at MCM London Comic Con; he confirmed its existence and said that he had already written the comic but hadn't seen the cover yet. I told him to look for it on Bleeding Cool. It appears here, courtesy of ads in this Wednesday's Street Fighter Masters: Lily #1 by Sherard Jackson and Mike Bowden from Udon.

This might suggest that Elena is the new Downloanle Content or DLC for next year's Street Fighter 6. You never know. But Udon and Capocom are tight. And as we mentioned on Bleeding Cool yesterday, the team dubbed Vortex will appear in Street Fighter Prime #0 out in January 2025.

Street Fighter Masters: Lily #1 by Sherard Jackson and Mike Bowden is published this Wednesday, although some stores may have it already. Street Fighter Prime #0 by Matt Moylan and Udon Studios will be published on the 29th of January 2025.

STREET FIGHTER MASTERS LILY #1 CVR A GENZOMAN

UDON ENTERTAINMENT INC

JUL242199

(W) Sherard Jackson (A) Mike Bowden (CA) Genzoman

Meet the blazing sun of the Thunderfoot Tribe – Lily Hawk! Introduced in Street Fighter 6, this war club-wielding warrior will have to team up with her mentor, T.Hawk, to take down an evil force which threatens their village, Mexico… and maybe even the world! In Shops: Oct 30, 2024 SRP: $4.99 STREET FIGHTER PRIME #0 CVR A CHAMBA

UDON ENTERTAINMENT INC

NOV241896

(W) Matt Moylan (A) Udon (CA) Jeffrey Chamba Cruz

The next era of Street Fighter comics begins here! Zangief and Marisa make an ominous discovery in Italy! Brother-in-laws Guile and Ken come to blows! And Chun-li investigates the mysterious organization known as Vortex! Jump into UDON's 2025 comic line up with this special prelude issue! In Shops: Jan 29, 2025 SRP: $4.99

