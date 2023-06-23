Posted in: Comics | Tagged: blade runner, Bloodborne, conan, dead by daylight, doctor who, jimi hendrix, September 2023, soliicts, Titan comics

Jimi Hendrix's Purple Haze Graphic Novel in Titan September Solicits

It's not just Doctor Who and Blade Runner. Titan Comics does Jimi Hendrix as well in a new graphic novel based on Purple Haze.

It's not just Doctor Who and Blade Runner. Titan Comics does Jimi Hendrix as well in a new graphic novel based on Purple Haze by Mellow Brown, DJ BenHa Meen and Tom Mandrake, in Titan Comics' September 2023 solicits and solicitations. Which also includes everything from Noun Town to Bloodborne to Conan to Dead By Daylight.

JIMI HENDRIX PURPLE HAZE REG ED HC (MR)

TITAN COMICS

JUL230909

(W) Mellow Brown, DJ BenHa Meen (A / CA) Tom Mandrake

Written by Mellow Brown, the critically acclaimed writer of Blade Runner: Origins, and DJ BenHa Meen. Drawn by award-winning artist, Tom Mandrake!

In a galaxy where a tyrannical force has silenced music and enslaved all life, Hendrix must embark on a perilous quest to find a magical talisman powerful enough to unlock the incredible latent power of his trademark sound.

In Shops: Nov 08, 2023

SRP: 29.99

JIMI HENDRIX PURPLE HAZE DM ED HC (MR)

SAVAGE SWORD CONAN ORIGINAL OMNI DIRECT MARKET HC VOL 09 (MR

TITAN COMICS

JUL230911

JUL230912 – SAVAGE SWORD CONAN ORIGINAL OMNI REG ED HC VOL 09 (MR) – 150

(W) Larry Yakata, Don Kraar, Roy Thomas (A) Gary Kwapisz, Ernie Chan (CA) Joe Jusko

Unfettered by the Comics Code, these dark and gritty tales are perfect for Conan fans looking for that extra bit of bloody violence!

Crom does not deny the faithful! The Savage Sword of Conan Omnibus collections are continuing and collecting the greatest sword-and-sorcery comic magazine of all time!

Collecting The Savage Sword of Conan (1974) #117-132, Marvel Graphic Novel (1982) #19 – Conan: The Witch Queen of Acheron and, material from Epic Illustrated (1980) #34.

In Shops: Nov 08, 2023

SRP: 150

CONAN BARBARIAN #3 CVR A BRAITHWAITE (MR)

TITAN COMICS

JUL230913

JUL230914 – CONAN BARBARIAN #3 CVR B ZIRCHER (MR) – 3.99

JUL230915 – CONAN BARBARIAN #3 CVR C VON FAFNER (MR) – 3.99

JUL230916 – CONAN BARBARIAN #3 CVR D TORRE (MR) – 3.99

(W) Jim Zub (A) Roberto de la Torre, Dean White (CA) Doug Braithwaite

ROBERT E. HOWARD'S LEGENDARY CONAN IS BACK IN A NEW TALE OF BRAVERY AND HEROISM!

Years after the battle of Venarium, a weary CONAN returns to his homeland to seek rest and solitude. However, a mysterious scout rides in to warn the Cimmerians of an imminent threat on the march from the Pictish wilderness. Will CONAN and his new ally be able to hold off this new horde of invaders?

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 3.99

BLOODBORNE BLEAK DOMINION #1 (OF 4) CVR A DELL EDERA (MR)

TITAN COMICS

JUL230917

JUL230918 – BLOODBORNE BLEAK DOMINION #1 (OF 4) CVR B QUAH (MR) – 3.99

JUL230919 – BLOODBORNE BLEAK DOMINION #1 (OF 4) CVR C HARDING (MR) – 3.99

JUL230920 – BLOODBORNE BLEAK DOMINION #1 (OF 4) CVR D YOSHIOKA (MR) – 3.99

JUL230921 – BLOODBORNE BLEAK DOMINION #1 (OF 4) CVR E KNOTT (MR) – 3.99

(W) Cullen Bunn (A) Piotr Kowalski (CA) Werther Dell'Edera

CELEBRATED HORROR COMICS WRITER CULLEN BUNN AND FAN-FAVORITE ARTIST PIOTR KOWALSKI TEAM UP ONCE MORE!

In the plagued city of Yharnam, hunters Gretchen and Abraham search for their missing protégé. Under the blood moon, a scourge of beasts stalk the streets, and a new threat lurks around every corner. The duo must venture deep into the depths of the chalice dungeons in order to find Lucien, but malignant and ancient horrors await them. Will they find him? And what terrifying surprise awaits them if they do?

In Shops: Sep 13, 2023

SRP: 3.99

DISENCHANTMENT UNTOLD TALES GN VOL 01 (OF 2) (MR)

TITAN COMICS

JUL230927

(W) Matt Groening (A / CA) Matt Groening

Collects never-before-seen comics from the Disenchantment universe, featuring all the shows characters.

Features exclusive content made for this collection from the show's creators.

Set in the medieval fantasy kingdom of Dreamland, Disenchantment follows the misadventures of hard-drinking, idealistic young princess Bean, her feisty elf companion Elfo and personal demon Luci.

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 24.99

DEAD BY DAYLIGHT TP VOL 01 REG ED TAO

TITAN COMICS

JUL230929

JUL230928 – DEAD BY DAYLIGHT TP VOL 01 DM ED LEE – 24.99

(W) Nadia Shammas (A) Dilon Snook (CA) Ivan Tao

BASED ON THE BEST-SELLING HORROR SURVIVAL GAME, DEAD BY DAYLIGHT

WRITTEN BY HARVEY AWARD WINNER, NADIA SHAMMAS AND ILLUSTARED BY DILLON SNOOK!

When the rebellious FRANK crashes into the lives of JULIE, JOEY and SUSIE, together they'll unleash bloody chaos onto the sleepy, dead-end town of Ormond. Witness the terrifying origins of THE LEGION!

REGULAR & DM EDITION includes IN-GAME CODE INSIDE!

In Shops: Dec 06, 2023

SRP: 19.99

DEAD BY DAYLIGHT VIRGIN COPIC PACK (MR)

TITAN COMICS

JUL230930

(W) Nadia Shammas (A) Dilon Snook (CA) Ivan Tao, Alison Sampson, Jesus Hervas, Dani

COPIC VARIANTS OF DEAD BY DAYLIGHT ISSUES #1-4 COVER A

LIMITED TO 1000 PACKS

INCLUDES IN-GAME CODES

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 19.99

WITCH OF THISTLE CASTLE GN VOL 02 (MR)

TITAN COMICS

JUL230931

(W) John Tarachine (A / CA) John Tarachine

FANS OF MAGICAL SLICE-OF-LIFE STORIES, A JAPANESE SPIN ON HARRY POTTER AND CHARMED

Marie Blackwood and the newly trained Theo visit France and the young teenager is spellbound at the finery on display and a handsome young man named Charles… but not is all as it seems and Marie will have to come to the aid of her charge once more, all while another party make Theo an intriguing offer…

In Shops: Dec 06, 2023

SRP: 12.99

DOCTOR WHO DOOMS DAY TP

TITAN COMICS

JUL230932

(W) Jodie Houser (A) Roberta Ingranata (CA) Pasquale Qualano

24 hours to find the Doctor.

DOOM!

This lonely assassin from the 51st Century is hunting for her survival, and there's only one person who can save her: the Doctor.

Using her vortex manipulator, she'll do anything to find the tempestuous time traveler, including cavorting with the maleficent Missy.

Every hour a new adventure, every hour closer to death…

In Shops: Nov 29, 2023

SRP: 17.99

ROBOTECH RICK HUNTER #2 (OF 4) CVR A GRIFFIN

TITAN COMICS

JUL230933

JUL230934 – ROBOTECH RICK HUNTER #2 (OF 4) CVR B BERNADO – 3.99

JUL230935 – ROBOTECH RICK HUNTER #2 (OF 4) CVR C IZZO – 3.99

JUL230936 – ROBOTECH RICK HUNTER #2 (OF 4) CVR D QUALANO – 3.99

(W) Brandon Easton (A) Simone Ragazzoni (CA) Colm Griffin

After the devastating events of the Macross saga, RICK HUNTER must face an all new threat, along with the ghosts of his past – when a Zentraedi splinter group attacks Yokohama, Rick is called to investigate! Piloting the new prototype YF-4 Veritech,

Rick encounters old friends and new enemies, all while recounting the moments of his life that shaped most epic moments in the ROBOTECH universe!

In Shops: Sep 06, 2023

SRP: 3.99

SCARLETT COUTURE MUNICH FILE #2 (OF 5) CVR A CHEW (MR)

TITAN COMICS

JUL230937

JUL230938 – SCARLETT COUTURE MUNICH FILE #2 (OF 5) CVR B TAYLOR (MR) – 3.99

JUL230939 – SCARLETT COUTURE MUNICH FILE #2 (OF 5) CVR C MCCAFFREY (MR) – 3.99

JUL230940 – SCARLETT COUTURE MUNICH FILE #2 (OF 5) CVR D PHOTO (MR) – 3.99

(W) Des Taylor (A) Des Taylor (CA) Derrick Chew

THE COVERT INVESTIGATION GROUP'S MOST DEADLY SPY RETURNS

Agent Scarlett Carver and her team embark on a thrilling game of cat and mouse as they're thrown into the high stakes world of technological espionage. It soon transpires that the effects of Project Stardust reach further than anyone had anticipated – there are new threats emerging, and this time, it's personal

Each issue contains a digital token with special rewards, including the chance to meet creator Des Taylor in the Metaverse. Powered by MetaGallery.LTD.

In Shops: Sep 13, 2023

SRP: 3.99

HEAT SEEKER GUN HONEY SERIES #4 (OF 4) CVR A DALTON (MR)

TITAN COMICS

JUL230941

JUL230942 – HEAT SEEKER GUN HONEY SERIES #4 (OF 4) CVR B BRAGA (MR) – 3.99

JUL230943 – HEAT SEEKER GUN HONEY SERIES #4 (OF 4) CVR C COSPLAY (MR) – 3.99

JUL230944 – HEAT SEEKER GUN HONEY SERIES #4 (OF 4) CVR D CONTINUADO (MR) – 3.99

JUL230945 – HEAT SEEKER GUN HONEY SERIES #4 (OF 4) CVR E CARANFA NUDE BA – 10

(W) Charles Ardai (A) Ace Continuado (CA) Fay Dalton

AWARD-WINNING WRITER AND CO-FOUNDER OF HARD CASE CRIME CHARLES ARDAI RETURNS TO THE GUN HONEY UNIVERSE IN THIS ACTION-PACKED SPIN-OFF FEATURING THE SULTRY AND EXPLOSIVE ARTWORK OF ACE CONTINUADO!

WHEN THE HEAT IS ON, DAHLIA RACERS CAN HELP YOU DISAPPEAR – FOR A PRICE. Marked for death by a U.S. intelligence agency, Gun Honey Joanna Tan turns to Dahlia Racers to help her pull a vanishing act. But the killer hot on her trail, beautiful sociopath Sarah Claride, will leave bodies strewn from New York to Las Vegas to Tijuana, Mexico, if it means cornering Dahlia – and breaking her…

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 3.99

BLITMAP #2 (OF 6) (MR)

TITAN COMICS

JUL230946

(W) Jack Timmer (A) Matias Basla

A THRILLING NEW SCI-FI SERIES SET IN A BREATHTAKING SOLARPUNK METROPOLIS! SET IN THE DIGITAL WORLD OF BLITMAP!

EACH BLIND BAGGED ISSUE COMES WITH A UNIQUE COVER VARIANT BASED ON THREE DIFFERENT DESIGNS!

Under the shadow of an ancient cataclysm, Blitnauts and Logos factions battle for power, while The Static's elusive realm entraps and corrupts all who submit to its mystifying call.

In Shops: Sep 27, 2023

SRP: 4.99

NOUNS NOUNTOWN #6 (OF 6) CVR A SCHLITZ

TITAN COMICS

JUL230947

(W) David Leach (A / CA) Danny Schlitz

MEET THE NOUNS IN THEIR FIRST COMIC BOOK ADVENTURE! AN EPIC ADVENTURE OF PLAYGROUND – STYLE FUN & HUMOR!

Nouns DAO presents a new sensational mini-series by writer David Leach (Psycho Gran) and artist Danny Schlitz. A deeply moving coming – of – age drama about a small-town thimble salesman caught up in a politically – charged espionage caper involving a stolen atom bomb, a signed picture of the pope, and a man with a fox for a head.

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 4.99

BLADE RUNNER 2039 #7 (OF 12) CVR A DANI (MR)

TITAN COMICS

JUL230948

JUL230949 – BLADE RUNNER 2039 #7 (OF 12) CVR B HERVAS (MR) – 3.99

JUL230950 – BLADE RUNNER 2039 #7 (OF 12) CVR C MEAD (MR) – 3.99

(W) Mike Johnson (A) Andres Guinaldo (CA) Dani

In 2039, ASH'S complicated past as a Blade Runner returns to haunt her as she continues searching for the missing Replicant ISOBEL. Meanwhile, LUV and her new partner are closing in on Ash, setting up a climactic confrontation from which only one can survive!

In Shops: Sep 27, 2023

SRP: 3.99

RIVERS OF LONDON HERE BE DRAGONS #3 (OF 4) CVR A HARDING

TITAN COMICS

JUL230951

JUL230952 – RIVERS OF LONDON HERE BE DRAGONS #3 (OF 4) CVR B NEMETH – 3.99

(W) James Swallow, Ben Aaronovitch, Andrew Cartmel (A) Jose Maria Beroy (CA) Abigail Harding

CO-WRITTEN BY NEW YORK TIMES BEST SELLING AUTHOR, JAMES SWALLOW!

A dangerous monster is at large above the streets of London. And its name… Wyvern!

After a Met Police helicopter on night patrol is attacked by an unidentified aerial phenomena, the Met's only sanctioned wizard, Peter Grant, and his mentor, Thomas Nightingale, are called in to investigate.

In Shops: Sep 06, 2023

SRP: 3.99

STAR WARS RETURN JEDI 40TH ANN SP ED HC

TITAN COMICS

JUL230953

(W) Titan

A DELUXE, FULLY ILLUSTRATED CELEBRATION OF THE 40TH ANNIVERSARY OF STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI

This hardcover collector's edition features a fascinating look into Star Wars: Return of the Jedi from the early script ideas and concept art, costume designs, through to filming and eventual release.

In Shops: Sep 06, 2023

SRP: 24.99

STAR WARS INSIDER #221 NEWSSTAND ED

TITAN COMICS

JUL230954

JUL230955 – STAR WARS INSIDER #221 PX ED – 9.99

JUL230956 – STAR WARS INSIDER #221 FOIL VAR – 19.99

(W) Titan

HIGHLIGHTS

'I AM YOUR MOTHER': Motherhood in the Star Wars Galaxy.

STAR WARS CELEBRATION EUROPE 2023: Insider goes behind the scenes of

the Star Wars LIVE! Stage.

EXCLUSIVE NEW FICTION, INTERVIEWS, AND MUCH MORE

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 9.99

STAR TREK EXPLORER MAGAZINE #8 PX ED

TITAN COMICS

JUL230959

JUL230957 – STAR TREK EXPLORER MAGAZINE #8 FOIL VAR – 19.99

JUL230958 – STAR TREK EXPLORER MAGAZINE #8 NEWSSTAND ED – 9.99

(W) Titan

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, STAR TREK!

Star Trek Explorer celebrates another great year for Star Trek fans with interviews and features aplenty spanning stories across the 57-plus years!

In Shops: Sep 06, 2023

SRP: 9.99

STAR TREK II WRATH OF KHAN MAKING CLASSIC FILM HC (RES)

TITAN BOOKS

JUL230960

(W) John Tenuto, Maria Jose Tenuto

An in-depth look at the making of Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, featuring rare and previously unseen production art and new and exclusive interviews.

In Shops: Sep 06, 2023

SRP: 29.99

TOTAL RECALL OFFICIAL STORY OF FILM HC

TITAN BOOKS

JUL230961

(W) Simon Braund

Official retrospective hardback book telling the story of the making of Total Recall (1990), including interviews with cast and crew and featuring behind-the-scenes photography from the shoot.

In Shops: Sep 06, 2023

SRP: 50

MARVEL STUDIOS INFINITY SAGA CAPTAIN AMERICA ART HC

TITAN BOOKS

JUL230962

(W) Matthew K. Manning

The official art book for the movie Captain America: The First Avenger, the 4th title reissue of the 24-book Marvel Studios: The Infinity Saga series published as a resized matching set.

In Shops: Sep 27, 2023

SRP: 40

MARVELS SECRET INVASION PROSE NOVEL HC

TITAN BOOKS

JUL230963

(W) Paul Cornell

A shapeshifting alien race invades the Marvel Universe in this exciting re-imagining of the bestselling comic book event from the author of one of its original tie-ins.

In Shops: Sep 13, 2023

SRP: 25.95

FIND XENOMORPH HC

TITAN BOOKS

JUL230964

(W) Kevin Crossley

Official Aliens search-and-find puzzle book, based on the movie, featuring 14 highly detailed full-colour illustrations by artist Kevin Crossley set in familiar film locations..

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 14.95

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!