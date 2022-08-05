JobWatch: New Hirings At Image Comics And Titan Comics

Alexandra Iciek, writer for AIPT Comics, Panel X Panel, Talkin' Tauntauns and Comic Book Herald who has joined Titan Comics in the publicity department as Sales and Publicity Coordinator.

Ryan Brewer, formerly a Production Artist at Image Comics, has been promoted up to International Sales & Licensing Manager, effective immediately. He will work on growing sales opportunities for international editions of Image books and bolstering the company's relationships with international publishers. In his new role, Brewer will transition out of the Production department and into Sales to report directly to, and work closely with, the VP of International Sales & Licensing, Dirk Wood. Brewer has been a Production Artist at Image Comics for nearly six years and came to the company with a master's degree in Book Publishing as well as directly-related experience for the new position through an internship with Jessica Abel while she was in residence at La Maison des Auteurs in Angoûleme, France.

Deanna Phelps, formerly a Production Artist at Image Comics, has been promoted up to Marketing Design Manager, effective immediately. Phelps will design Image's monthly PREVIEWS catalog section as well as print advertisements and print marketing deliverables. In her new role, she will transition from the Production department into the Marketing department and will now report directly to Kat Salazar, VP of PR & Marketing at Image. The Marketing Content Associate, Andrew Fitzgerald, will now report to Phelps. Phelps has been a Production Artist at Image Comics for over four years and came to the company with a wealth of design experience having worked in finance for JP Morgan Chase and Texas Pacific Group and creating freelance graphic design for a variety of clients including Google Classroom, SF Digital Studio, Levi's®, Banana Republic, The San Francisco Art Institute, and Portland Mercury. She received her BFA in Graphic Design from the University of Florida and studied art history in Italy. Deanna is also part owner of the largest recording studio in Oregon, The Hallowed Halls, and has produced packaging and posters for countless bands over the decades.

Rich Fowlks and Wesley Griffith will join the Image Comics team as Production Artists. Fowlks and Griffith will join the Production department at Image Comics as Production Artists on staff shepherding book files along through the production process to print. They will both report directly to Heather Doornink, VP of Production. Fowlks has previously worked on graphic design for such internationally recognized clients as Adidas, Clorox, Jockey, Levi's, Netflix, Nike, Reebok, and Yahoo! and such publishers as IDW, Oni Press, TwoMorrows Publications, and many more. Griffith has previously worked on graphic design for such companies as MAD Creative, Red Hen Press, and Shutterfly.