Jock Has an Instant-Classic New Cover to Frank Miller's 300 at NYCC

I don't normally just like to post a cover as a story on Bleeding Cool, that is just a cool cover. There are plenty of cool covers and it would turn the comic convention into nothing but. However, this retailer-exclusive variant cover for Frank Miller's 300 by Jock is an exception. It looks like to has the potential to join his Joker Batman cover as something so well conceived, and in the same ball park, that everyone will want to do their own version of it.

It's being used on a Dark Horse Comics 25th Anniversary edition of the comic book, which was later turned into a couple of movies by Zack Snyder.

Jock tweeted the images out, saying "My new cover for @FrankMillerInk's 300. You can grab signed copies of this at the @ComicSketchArt booth next week at NYCC! #NYCCExclusive" Check out NYCC booth H-46… I would suggest you head there straight after the doors open.

300 by Frank Miller and Lynn Varley was a 1998 comic book series, a fictional and stylised retelling of the Battle of Thermopylae and the events leading up to it from the perspective of Leonidas of Sparta. Initially inspired by the film The 300 Spartans, it was followed twenty years later by Xerxes: The Fall of the House of Darius and the Rise of Alexander, as a prequel and sequel to 300, showing the rise of Xerxes I to the throne, and the destruction of the Persian Empire by Alexander the Great after his fall.

Jock, or Mark Simpson, is a Scottish comic book creator best known of late for his Batman work, but also for 200AD, co-creating the revived version of The Losers with Andy Diggle which was also turned into a movie, as well as co-creating The Wytches with Scott Snyder, published by Image Comics.