Jock's Absolute Joker Double Splash Page From Absolute Batman #15

Comic book artist Jock is drawing Absolute Batman #15 out next month, teased as the first appearance of the Absolute Joker in his monstrous form. Writer Scott Snyder says that the comic has received more orders from comic book retailers than the original Absolute Batman #1 first printing did, which is the kind of thing that is unheard of. "I still don't know how to process any of that", Snyder admits. Here's one way to look at the opening double splash page of Absolute Batman #15, as shared by Jock with a welcoming public.

And if you thought it was lacking in Jokerness, Jock has a special diagram to help.

The files so indeed seem to be about the Absolute Joker, being read by Batman and Pennyworth. We first saw the Absolute Joker of Absolute Batman at the end of the first issue of the series by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta. A figure seen halfway around the world, checking in on his semiconductor manufacturing plant. The chief executive of J.K. Holdings, the company behind the black site prison Arks.

But is there only one of him? The text on the diagrams on the splash page suggests that there are Three, or maybe Four Jokers, reflecting the Three Jokers storyline and comic book from DC Comics from Geoff Johns and Jason Fabok. Is the Absolute Universe going to do its own take on this? Jock also revealed some of his earlier stabs at designing the Absolute Joker's monster look, saying, "An earlier, much tamer exploration of the ABSOLUTE JOKER… we were knocking ideas back and forth, and this was just before Nick went brilliantly nuclear with the final design."

As well as showing off what has been revealed to be his Batman: The Killing Joke cover for the new facsimile reprint of the classic graphic novella by Alan Moore and Brian Bolland that shaped so much of what came after. "New variant cover for Batman: THE KILLING JOKE! I remember buying the original in Forbidden Planet, Glasgow in 1988 #IfYouKnewThenWhatYouKnowNow Huge boots to fill…"

As well as earlier sketches for that as well…

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #15

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Jock (CA) Nick Dragotta

SCOTT SNYDER REUNITES WITH LEGENDARY ARTIST JOCK! Alfred reveals to Bruce the story of the man he's been chasing for years. Enter: Joker! Scott Snyder and Jock reunite for an epic tale in the Absolute Universe! $4.99 12/10/2025

(W) Alan Moore (A/CA) Brian Bolland

EXPERIENCE THE STORY THAT DEFINED BATMAN FOR A GENERATION! One bad day. According to The Joker, that's all that separates the sane from the psychotic. Freed once again from the confines of Arkham Asylum, he's out to prove his deranged point–and he's going to use Commissioner Jim Gordon and his brilliant and beautiful daughter Barbara to do it. Now Batman must race to stop his archnemesis before his reign of terror claims two of the Dark Knight's closest friends.$4.99: 1/28/2026

