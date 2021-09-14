Joe Benitez's Lady Mechanika: The Monster Of The Ministry of Hell

My abiding memory of Joe Benitez was at Phoenix Comic Con during the Bleeding Cool Awards, when he presented a number of awards, more than anyone thought he might, in a state which Private Eye Magazine likes to describe as "tired and emotional". A decade later, he has brought his longstanding self-published comic Lady Mechanika to Image Comics, first with a Free Comic Book Day edition and now a new four-issue Lady Mechanika: The Monster of the Ministry of Hell, from December. And we get a look inside.

A deluxe version with additional behind-the-scenes content on the making of this book and featuring homage variant covers by Benitez in tribute to the Image founders will also be available in a Kickstarter campaign launching later this month. Set in an asylum full of grotesque inmates, sadistic guards, and a fanatical doctor, Lady Mechanika: The Monster of the Ministry of Hell introduces readers to a young lady who wakes to find her arms and legs have been replaced with mechanical limbs. But who among this gruesome menagerie is the true monster of the Ministry of Hell? The origins of the notorious Lady Mechanika! "Image has always held a special place in my heart since it's where I started my career, so I'm very happy to have Image be the new home for Lady M," said Benitez. "I hope that by bringing her to Image she will be introduced to a whole new audience that didn't know she existed out there in the comicverse. We're crafting a bunch of fun, exciting, and cool new stories and adventures for our heroine and can't wait to get them out there for you! This particular story is a great jumping on point for new readers, while existing fans will be excited to see more of Lady Mechanika's past finally revealed!"nLady Mechanika can best be described as the character-driven storytelling of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein and Marjorie Liu and Sana Takeda's Monstress wrapped in a dark Victorian atmosphere similar to Mirka Andolfo's Mercy. Lady Mechanika: The Monster of the Ministry of Hell #1 will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, 8th of December