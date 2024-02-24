Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: comicspro, Jenn Haines, Joe Murray

Joe Murray Named New ComicsPro President As Jenn Haines Steps Down

Jenn Haines announced that she is stepping down as President of the Board of the ComicsPro organisation as Joe Murray is voted in.

Article Summary Jenn Haines steps down as ComicsPro President, remains VP for work-life balance.

Joe Murray, Captain Blue Hen owner and ComicsPRO founder, takes over as President.

ComicsPro to focus on the Comet Standard, digital growth, and Local Comic Shop Day.

Siena Fallon elected to the board, as Tim Stoltzfus exits and Katie Pryde is re-elected.

Jenn Haines, the owner of The Dragon comic book store in Ontario, Canada, announced that she is stepping down after three years in the role as President of the Board of the ComicsPro retailer organisation at this week's summit in Pittsburgh. "It has been an absolute honour to work for all of you," she told the assembled members. She cited a need for better work-life balance as the primary impetus for her decision. She remains on the board in the role of Vice President.

Taking over the position of President of the Board is Joe Murray of the Captain Blue Hen, comic book store in Newark, Delaware, who previously served under Haines as Vice President. Murray is a founding member of ComicsPRO and has served on the board for the past five years.

"It's a great honor to be named President of ComicsPRO. I'm standing on the shoulders of giants from founding President Joe Field to my predecessor, Jenn Haines," remarked Murray, in his first speech as President. "I'm blessed to be working with an amazing team of Directors ready to drive us forward. Comic retailers are at an inflection point. Our little industry is subject to tidal forces outside of our control. It's a new ball game and ComicsPRO looks forward to working with our membership, retailers as a whole, and our industry partners to figure out the rules so we can win this game."

Murray listed the continuation of the Comet Standard initiative, membership growth, digital presence improvements, and an overhaul of Local Comic Shop Day among the focuses for the organization this year, alongside its continued activities advocating for the needs of comic retailers with publishers and distributors.

Tim Stoltzfus of More Fun Comics and Games in Texas also stepped down from the board after 6 years, with Siena Fallon of Ultimate Comics in North Carolina elected to his seat, while Katie Pryde of Books with Pictures in Portland was re-elected to her seat. Stay tuned to our continuing coverage of ComicsPRO 2024 with this handy tag.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!