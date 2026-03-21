Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Solicits, X-Men | Tagged: abrams, john byrne

John Byrne's X-Men: Elsewhen in Abrams' Full June 2026 Solicits

John Byrne's X-Men: Elsewhen Vol 1 in Abrams' Full June 2026 solicits and solicitations as well as Black Bat, Andor, Kirby and more

Article Summary John Byrne's X-Men: Elsewhen Vol 1 officially listed in Abrams' June 2026 solicits for Marvel Arts.

Byrne’s fan-made alternate X-Men history finally gets a three-volume hardcover release.

Story picks up after the Dark Phoenix Saga with bold new directions for Jean Grey and the team.

Includes Byrne’s pencils, original vision, and unpublished X-Men adventures spanning 32 issues.

It's there folks, X-Men: Elsewhen Volume 1 by John Byrne is listed in Abrams June 2026 solicits and solicitations throigh Lunar Distribution, as well as manga Billy Bat, the art of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man animated series, as well as titles previously seen through Diamond Comic Distributors, like Kirby: King Of Comics, Spider-Man: Panel By Panel from Chip Kidd. The Mighty Marvel Calendar Book, TMNT: The Last Robin novel, The Art Of Andor, and plenty more… but X-Men Elsewhen will be the lead.

Back in 2018, John Byrne began work on a new X-Men comic book – but just for himself and his fans. It was called X-Men: Elsewhen. And the idea was that it would pick up from the moment John Byrne left the X-Men comic book and follow how he might have written and drawn it if he had his druthers. And he wrote and drew quite a lot of it, for free, posted in lettered pencils online, on the Fan Fic section of the Byrne Robotics Forum. One of the few comic creator-focused message boards still going. He let some of his fans have a go at inking it if they wanted.

As C.B. Cebulski was made Editor-In-Chief of Marvel Comics, there was talk of Marvel approaching John to publish it officially. However, for reasons that John Byrne seems unwilling to discuss, that did not. He wrote, "Let loose the dogs of war! (And no speculation on why I decided not to take this to Marvel.)" And the story continued, month in, month out, including a very different origin of Wolverine, as Byrne would have had it. To date, he has completed 32 issues by 2022.

In 2024, he wrote, "I may soon have some relatively Big News about ELSEWHEN. Feel free to foam at the mouth!". Soon is a relative term, of course, and yesterday he posted "That "big news" I mentioned? Thursday. Nuff said."

Bleeding Cool then broke the news that Marvel would "kinda" be publishing all John Byrne's thirty-two issues starting with X-Men Elsewhen Vol 1, from the Marvel Arts graphic novel line from Abrams. And now it has come to pass…

X-MEN ELSEWHEN HC VOL 01 (OF 03)

(W/A/CA) John Byrne

Legendary comic book creator John Byrne returns to the title he first drew 50 years ago, Uncanny X-Men, with this one-of-a-kind new graphic novel series, X-Men: Elsewhen. This three-volume graphic novel series picks up the story from Byrne's original run, taking the characters in new and unexpected directions. In Volume 1 of X-Men: Elsewhen, the Dark Phoenix Saga is over and Phoenix is . . . alive?! Diverging from the epic finale of the original storyline from 1984, X-Men: Elsewhen presents a universe where Jean Grey's powers and intellect have been greatly reduced, and from there, everything you thought you know about the X-Men is forever changed. John Byrne's monumental return to the X-Men heads in entirely new and surprising directions, as the X-Men head back to the Savage Land, face their climactic adventure with the Sentinels, and contend with special guest–stars such as the Avengers and the Fantastic Four along the way. X-Men: Elsewhen is a three-volume graphic novel series in the Marvel Arts line that sees the return of acclaimed X-Men artist Byrne decades after his last work on the series. Byrne has written and penciled every page and inked multiple chapters, all of which pick up the story from where his first go–round ended, taking this beloved lineup of characters—and his fans—in exciting new directions. $39.99 6/24/2026

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