John Leguizamo's New Comic, PhenomX, Now from Image in November

John Leguizamo was the actor who, poor fellow, played The Clown/Violator in the original 1997 Spawn movie. But you may also know him from The Mandalorian, Bloodline, John Wick 1 and 2. He is now creating a new comic book with Todd McFarlane drawing the cover of the first issue, with a Latinx superhero PhenomX out from Image Comics in November and skipped from their solicitations last week. But now it appears to have squeezed itself back in.

PhenomX centers around the character, Max Gomez, who was wrongfully imprisoned and is desperate to regain his freedom. Max agrees to become a subject in an underground government experiment. When the trial gives him phenomenal shape-shifting abilities, Gomez learns his new "freedom" requires surviving a superpowered war fought on the streets of NYC.

John Leguizamo crowdfunded the comic back in 2019 on Seed And Spark, is written with Aram Rappaport, Moe Miciak and the artists include Edgardo Miranda-Rodriguez and Chris Batista as well as covers by Jim Muñiz, José Marzán, Jr., Juan Fernández and Todd McFarlane. "In today's world, it's incredibly important to support Latin artists," said Leguizamo. "There is a lack of Latin representation in Hollywood, and it's important to showcase Latin superheroes."

"John has been a multitalented artist for such a long time it was exciting to hear that he wanted to bring some of those talents into our comic industry and to help give a voice to a certain segment of society," said McFarlane. "John is well regarded in the Latino entertainment world and we are both hoping that his character not only makes an impact here but across the globe, regardless of your background. Cool comic books should have a place everywhere."

PhenomX #1 will be published by Image Comics on Wednesday, the 3rd of November.