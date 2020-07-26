John Wagner's Thirteenth Floor Returns to Rebellion Oct 2020 Solicits

It's October 2020 solicitations, so everything is cake Hallowe'en. Which, for Rebellion, means another trip to John Wagner, Alan Grant and Jose Ortiz's The Thirteenth Floor, a second volume of these twist-in-the-tale horror and ghost stories from IPC's deep and sordid past. As well as a Dracula Files collection and the usual 2000AD and Judge Dredd titles…

THIRTEENTH FLOOR TP VOL 02

AUG201546

(W) John Wagner (A) Jose Ortiz

Black Mirror meets The Twilight Zone in this darkly comical second volume of the archive series reprinting the creepy horror comic! The Thirteenth Floor exists in Maxwell Tower, an experimental tower block run by an A.I. called Max who looks after his tenants and take revenge on those who threaten them by sending them to The Thirteenth Floor, a place where nightmare and reality become one!

In Shops: Oct 28, 2020

SRP: $19.99

2000 AD OCT 2020 PROG PACK

AUG201542

(W) Various (A) Various

Incredible SF action from the Eisner-nominated UK anthology! Judge Dredd deals with the aftermath of the Four Horseman as a chaotic city picks up the pieces in "Carry the Nine"; Stickleback fights for the soul of London in "New Jerusalem"; there's horror below the waves in the new supernatural series by Alec Worley and Leigh Gallagher; Nolan Blake goes on the run with a targeted pop star in Skip Tracer: "Hyperballad"; and Celtic warrior Slaine tames dragons in "The Web of Weird"!

In Shops: Nov 11, 2020

SRP: $34.99

DRACULA FILES GN

AUG201545

(W) Gerry Finlay Day (A) Eric Bradbury (CA) Chris Weston

KGB officer Colonel Stakis desperately hunts for Count Dracula, who is spreading terror in 1980s Britain after escaping from behind the Iron Curtain. Blending Cold War paranoia with horror staples, Gerry Finley-Day and Eric Bradbury's strip overcame sustained attempts at censorship to become one of the most popular strips in the 1980s' best horror comics.

In Shops: Oct 14, 2020

SRP: $19.99

JUDGE DREDD MEGAZINE #425

AUG201543

(W) Various

More action and adventure in the future-shocked world of Judge Dredd! The incredible line-up that began in the 30th anniversary issue continues: John Wagner and Colin MacNeil tackle the America legacy; Ken Niemand and Dave Taylor delve into corruption in high places in Dreddverse reimagining "Megatropolis"; Judge Death is revered in "Deliverance" by David Hine and Nick Percival; the Judges make their presence felt in "Dreadnoughts" by Mike Carroll and John Higgins; and The Returners are drawn to a strange house in Brit-Cit in "Heartswood" by Si Spencer and Nicolo Assirelli! Plus in the bagged mini-trade, there's more terror and strangeness from the world of Bob Byrne!

In Shops: Nov 11, 2020

SRP: $15.99

JUDGE DREDD COMPLETE CASE FILES TP VOL 35 (RES)

AUG201544

(W) John Wagner (A) Ian Gibson, Jock, Carlos Ezquerra

The floating multi-story metropolis of illegal delights known as "Sin City" has anchored outside Mega-City One, and Dredd has seemingly been sent aboard to keep what order can be kept on a lawless floating city. His real task? Locate Ula Danser, the De-Megification terrorist determined to destroy the Mega-Cities at any cost! Features action-packed stories from some of 2000 AD's very best, including Cam Kennedy (Judge Dredd), Ian Gibson (Halo Jones) and Carlos Ezquerra (Judge Dredd, Strontium Dog).

In Shops: Oct 14, 2020

SRP: $29.99