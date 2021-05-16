Joker Beats Heroes Reborn To Top The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. Sorry for the delay and if any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List of the week

The Joker tops the Bestseller List again, beating out Marvel's big blockbuster. Star Wars gets a Boba-Fett-sized boost that beats X-Corp's launch, Fantastic Four gets a wedding boost, Geiger hangs in there and the Bad Idea Comics one-shot Hank Howard: Pizza Detective makes it in by the skin of it's cheese crust.

The Joker #3 Heroes Reborn #2 Star Wars #13 X-Corp #1 Fantastic Four #32 Star Wars: The High Republic #5 Batman: The Detective #2 Giant-Size Amazing Spider-Man: The King's Ransom #1 Geiger #2 Hank Howard: Pizza Detective #1

Summit Comics & Games: Hank Howard pulled to the top with only one day of sales. It was only $1 though. I debated on whether it should qualify for the top ten. Good news this week is that there really weren't any busts that I overordered on. Geiger #2 didn't get into the top ten which shocked me. I wish Time Before Time would have done a little better because I like the book. And Aftershock had another solid release with Silver City.

Rodman Comics: Great sales week. Joker #3 blew out the doors here on Tuesday. We had a lot of people buy all three different covers which surprised me. Could have sold more and hope to get more in. Batman and Scooby Doo sold amazing well and again could have sold more if we had more on hand. Geiger #2 took the top spot for us this week. Star Wars also did well, both the main title and High Republic. Looking forward to next week's Batman Fortnite #3.

Graham Crackers Comics: Batman, Spider-Man and Star Wars titles took most of the top 10 this week for us. X-Corp #1 barely made our top 10, as there are so many X-Titles on the market, people are starting to care less about new ones.

