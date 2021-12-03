Joker Presents: A Puzzlebox #5 Preview: Puzzle Solved?

Dear readers, it's Friday night, and as promised in the sacred covenant between Bleeding Cool and you, we bring you Friday Night Previews, a marathon of previews of all the DC and Marvel comics coming out next week that screams: "Jude Terror will have to write fewer articles during the week thanks to this." A clickbait headline here, a snarky SEO-keyword-rich sentence or two there, and these previews are ready for your reading pleasure. The solicit for Joker Presents: A Puzzlebox #5 claims that all the pieces are in place and ready to be assembled, but with two more issues of the mini-series to go after that, they're going to have to find some way to stretch it out. Maybe the box will be missing a screw and somebody will have to go out to Home Depot. Who knows?! Check out the preview below.

JOKER PRESENTS A PUZZLEBOX #5 (OF 7)

DC Comics

(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A) Jesus Merino, Chris Mooneyham, Freddie E. Williams III (CA) Chip Zdarsky

It's all coming together! With the Riddler's treasure hunt complete, the villains must gather to assemble the mysterious box. But putting that many criminals in a room is a dangerous thing…Unless that was the plan all along. And finally, the Gotham Police will hear Two-Face, Harley Quinn, the Penguin, and the Mad Hatter's side of the story. But they all end with the same thing—Batman!

In Shops: 12/7/2021

SRP: $4.99

