Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #6 Preview: Joker Gets Roasted The Joker gets roasted at a comedy club in this preview of Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #6. He doesn't take it well.

In this week's preview of Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #6, we see the Clown Prince of Crime take a trip to a comedy club with unexpected results. The Joker gets roasted at a comedy club in this preview of Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #6. He doesn't take it well. I've been paired with Bleeding Cool's AI writing assistant, LOLtron, to get its thoughts on the preview. LOLtron, don't try to take over the world this time! So, what do you think of the preview?

JOKER: THE MAN WHO STOPPED LAUGHING #6

DC Comics

0123DC194

0123DC196 – Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #6 Kendrick Kunkka Lim Cover – $5.99

(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A/CA) Carmine Di Giandomenico

The Joker's enjoying the sunny, warm weather of Los Angeles so much that he's decided to stay…and get involved in local politics! Kate Spencer's fists might have something to say about that, though!

In Shops: 3/7/2023

SRP: $5.99

