Jonathan Hickman Ties G.O.D.S. To Black Swan & Black Priests

This week saw the launches of G.O.D.S.#2 and Thanos #1 from Marvel Comics. And there are some unexpected similarities.

This week saw the launches of G.O.D.S.#2 and Thanos #1 from Marvel Comics. And there are some unexpected similarities. Remember how I called G.O.D.S. #1 a bit like Books Of Magic in the way it gave a tour of the magickal Marvel Universe. Well issue 2 takes that further introduces a Tim Hunter figure. But it's not alone in that.

First, of course, we have to meet with God. Sorry, lowercase, god.

That's certainly a burning bush of sorts. Not a god or God we've seen before at Marvel, but enough to convince. Even if he's a cross between Brainiac and Dormammu.

Over in Thanos #1, we meet one Roberta Marshall, who doesn't have the most glamorous life.

She really doesn't.

Over in G.O.D.S. #2 we meet someone who, at least, isn't mopping up the detritus of life, Mia DiMaria.

Unless you count being a student. I mean, there are similarities I suppose. 808 is "Rhetoric & collections of literature" in the Dewey Decimal system, with the following 6 containing Rhetoric letters.

It's a gateway book that only Mia DiMaria and her ilk can find in the system, however, The Last Years Of Yabbat Unnon Turru: The Failed History Of The Black Swan. A Book Of The Black Priests. Now for Jonathan Hickman fans, these are familiar names.

Yabbat Unnon Turru was created by Jonathan Hickman and Steve Epting in their first New Avengers #1 ten years ago in 2013, also known as the Black Swan. A royal from another dimension, she tried to escape her home to travel the Multiverse. When her Earth was crashing into another Earth as a result of the multiversal incursions, her world was attacked by Black Priests, she escaped the slaughter with the Great Key to the world library, where she met the Great Ladies, the Black Swans, who raised her as one of them, before she travelled to the world of Earth 616, the Marvel Universe, where she got involved with the Illuminati, involved in trying to save Earths from incursions, ultimately failing.

Just as we also get a new Illuminati in Thanos, meeting with Roberta Marshall.

And now Mia DiMaria, with Aiko Maki, high-ranking agent brutally loyal to the ways of science and willing to do anything to keep the building blocks of creation in balance, has found her way to the World Library, as G.O.D.S. starts to tie into Jonathan Hickman's runs on Secret Warriors, Fantastic Four, Avengers and Secret Wars. It's all connected.

And Mia getting her own guided tour of just how this corner of the Marvel Universe works… two Tim Hunters for the prince of two.

