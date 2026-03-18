Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: damian wayne, Jonathan Kent, Matriarch, supersons, Txyz, wonder woman

Jonathan Kent And Damian Wayne In Wonder Woman & Superman Unlimited

Days Of Future Past with the Super Sons, Jonathan Kent and Damian Wayne in Wonder Woman #21 and Superman Unlimited #11 (Spoilers)

Article Summary Jonathan Kent and Damian Wayne face a dark future ruled by the Matriarch in Wonder Woman #31.

Superman Unlimited #11 has Jon Kent tempted by the time-bending demon Txyz as he’s pulled into his past.

The Super Sons must achieve what their fathers could not, risking everything to battle for hope and legacy.

Jon Kent faces his destiny, new identities, and the threat of multiple versions in a multiversal storyline.

Today sees the publication of Wonder Woman #31 by Tom King and Daniel Sampere, as well as Superman Unlimited #11 by

Dan Slott and Lucas Meyer from DC Comics. One takes a look at the future of the DC Universe ruled over by the Matriarch, the other in the present with the four-dimensional demon Tyxz playing with his food, in the shape of Jonathan Kent, Superboy.

And so we have Damian Wayne, The Batman alongside Jonathan Kent, Superman, The Super Sons, as well as Trinity, plotting to take down The Matriarch. The daughter of an Amazonian and The Sovereign, wielding lassos, rings and swords. With Jonathan Kent and Damian Wayne doing what their dead fathers could not…

A world away, Jonathan Kent is getting a very different temptation from the demon Txyz, as he goes back into the past…

As well as reminding him how the readers really feel about Jonathan Kent being aged up… Of course, Wonder Woman #31 ages them both up, as they go for the kill.

And as Jonathan Kent takes away one of The Matriarch's greatest weapons… it's all a matter of will after all… both in the future…

And in the present, refusing the temptations of Txyz… taking on a new identity…

…. and refusing what the future will offer him…

Especially when that future in Wonder Woman doesn't end well for Jonathan Kent…

… or Damian Wayne…

So the fourth-dimensional demon reaches back in time to give the new Jonathan Kent in his new identity, looking to the future.

By presenting him with the past. Not just de-ageing Superboy, as this appeared. But rescuing him from his past entrapment, giving us a Jonathan Kent who stayed as a kid. Will he really want to go back to that prison to age up again?

Looks like we have a multi- Doctor Superboy storyline coming. With Jonathan Kent and Yong Jonathan Kent, even as Slightly Older Jonathan Kent meets his end. Oh, and we know that Damian Wayne is coming as well. Two of them? Hw won't have known when he was better off… Wonder Woman #31 by Tom King and Daniel Sampere, as well as Superman Unlimited #11 by Dan Slott and Lucas Meyer, are published today from DC Comics.

Wonder Woman #31 by Tom King and Daniel Sampere

The Matriarch commences her crusade to rule over the DC Universe. As heroes and villains alike fall to her insurmountable power, Wonder Woman and her daughter Trinity must unite to save all that they hold dear. Time's up for the princesses of Themyscira, and the Queen of America will not rest until they bow to her will. The Eisner-nominated creative duo of Tom King (Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow) and Daniel Sampere (Dark Crisis) is back for the most riveting installment of their Wonder Woman epic yet!

and The Matriarch commences her crusade to rule over the DC Universe. As heroes and villains alike fall to her insurmountable power, Wonder Woman and her daughter Trinity must unite to save all that they hold dear. Time's up for the princesses of Themyscira, and the Queen of America will not rest until they bow to her will. The Eisner-nominated creative duo of Tom King (Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow) and Daniel Sampere (Dark Crisis) is back for the most riveting installment of their Wonder Woman epic yet! Superman Unlimited #11 by Dan Slott and Lucas Meyer

THE FINAL MOMENTS OF JON KENT! What's worse than a fifth-dimensional imp? A fourth-dimensional demon! Jon Kent faces off against his greatest archenemy, a terrifying time-bending foe who's attacking him years before they've ever met! Witness the final moments of Jon Kent, Superman. Also in this issue: Superboy?! No. Really? Wait. What?! Yeah. You'd better not miss this one. Call your retailer now. Reserve your copy now. Don't wait. Go. Call. Now! $4.99 3/18/2026

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