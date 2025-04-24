Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: devil's due, Massive Indies

Josh Blaylock's Mercy Sparx #1 in Devil's Due July 2025 Solicits

Devil's Due signs to Massive Indies to get into Lunar Distribution's catalogue with Mercy Sparx #1 by Josh Blaylock in July 2025 solicits.

Devil's Due has signed up to Massive Indies to get into Lunar Distribution's catalogue with a new Mercy Sparx mini-series by Josh Blaylock and Brian Rogers out in July 2025 solicits and solicitations. Along with a couple of Mercy Sparx Omnibuses.

MERCY SPARX: DADDY ISSUES #1

Devil's Due Studios | Massive Indies

Writer: Josh Blaylock

Artists: Blaylock + Brian Rogers

Colors: Greg + Fake

Cover A: Joel H. Herrera

Cover B: Blaylock/Rogers

Cover C: Mhan

Cover D: Enerjax

Full Color | 32 Pages | $5.55 | Rated MA | Supernatural/Action

Release Date: July 30, 2025

"Mercy's angel hunting days are behind her, but a call to help save her 'not-so-secret' crush, father Kael Donovan, leads to events forcing Mercy to confront her past. Old wounds are opened as she learns she may be the only salvation for the long lost father figures who both once betrayed her, and broke a young Mercy's heart." Picks up directly after the plot-twisting events of No More Angels Left to Fall.

MERCY SPARX: OMNIBUS VOL. 1

Devil's Due Studios | Massive Indies

Writer: Josh Blaylock

Artists: Matt Merhoff, Various

Colors: Greg + Fake, Various

Full Color | 400 Pages | $34.99 | Rated MA Release Date: July 2, 2025

Mercy Sparx #0-4 (2008)

Mercy Sparx-Hack/Slash: A Slice of Hell

Mercy Sparx: Ongoing #1-9

The first seven years of Mercy Sparx publications collected! Heaven's secret bounty hunter is actually a Devil in disguise, working for the other side. Posing as a human living on Earth, hunting rogue angels, Mercy is doing Heaven's dirty work.

MERCY SPARX: OMNIBUS VOL. 2

Devil's Due Studios | Massive Indies

Writers: Josh Blaylock, Pat Shand

Artists: Matt Merhoff, Various

Colors: Greg + Fake, Various

Full Color | 320 Pages | $34.99 Release Date: July 2, 2025

Mercy Sparx: Ongoing #10-14

Mercy Sparx: Year One #1-3

Mercy Sparx: Who The F#ck?! Who's Who Encyclopedia

Bonus Story: Loose Ends

A devil on a "Mission from God," Mercy Sparx has spent years ripping halos off of whichever rogue angel Heaven orders her to, but now it appears there's a much bigger problem – her mother! The malevolent Faustia has found a way onto Earth, and has gotten the upper hand on both Heaven and Hell. To defeat her, Mercy's only chance is to dive deep into her memory, and relive a painful childhood in the underworld of Sheol.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!