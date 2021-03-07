Josh Blaylock's Long-running Mercy Sparx Returns on Kickstarter

Mercy Sparx is making a huge return at Devil's Due Comics with two hardcover books that look big enough to ward off a horde of demons. Josh Blaylock, who runs Devil's Due, is Kickstarting a two-book hardcover reprint of the long-running title with a new "megOmnibus."

Mercy Sparx is an urban fantasy/horror comic about a devil girl (in the series, known as a "Devling") who is hired to track down and punish rogue angels. In the comic, which has run for multiple volumes during the different iterations of Devil's Due Comics, she has joined with an alcoholic priest, a big friendly monster, a metalhead, and a bunch of other interesting characters to wage an ongoing war against heaven (and sometimes hell) in order to make a buck.

Here's how Blaylock describes this new format for the title:

The Biggest Mercy Sparx Collection EVER is Here! Introducing Vol. 2! And for the first time, both editions in Hardcover! Damn near 1000 pages of Mercy Sparx, containing every single issue ever published, collected into two Hellish Hardcovers. Setting the stage for a whole new era of Mercy still to come. We're also dropping a vol. 5 edition for everyone who's already collected the individual volumes who may not need an upgrade.

The series has featured prominent artists in addition to Blaylock himself, a writer/artist who initially designed the character, including Jen Hickman, Paulina Ganucheau, and Matt Merhoff, the latter of whom had a long run drawing the character. Merhoff returns in megOmnibus to draw the cover, with Blaylock writing:

Matt was the primary artist on Mercy Sparx for the first several years, and he's returned with these fan-fucking-tastic digital painted covers. We especially love how they show just how expansive and layered the Mercy Sparx universe is, and how much fun we have making these.

Beyond this new release which is live on Kickstarter now, Mercy Sparx is currently being developed for film, as Bleeding Cool reported here.