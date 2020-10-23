Josh Blaylock's Mercy Sparx Acquired by MGM with Writer Nick Shafir

Mercy Sparx, the flagship title of the Josh Blaylock-run publisher Devil's Due Comics, has been acquired by MGM for a big-screen production. The title, which features the eponymous character hunting rogue angels, has been published and written by Blaylock for almost a decade. Since her first adventure in 2009, Mercy Sparx has been a staple of indie comics. Now, with screenwriter Nick Shafir set to write and The Picture Company and Assemble Media producing, the Devling that doesn't fit in in Heaven, Hell, Earth, or Sheol will head to Hollywood.

Josh Blaylock celebrated the occasion with a beer based on his character, retweeting the announcement of the Mercy Sparx adaptation and adding:

"Looks like I'm opening my last #mercysparx Sinful Stout at lunch time."

While Nick Shafir added:

"I am so immensely proud of this project and grateful to everyone who got it this far! I think you guys are gonna love it!"

Jack Heller is set to produce for Assemble Media. Heller, producer of Bone Tomahawk and director of Robyn Hood: I Love NY, which adapted the Zenescope Entertainment series, is well-known for his interest in indie comics projects. Assemble Media controls the Mercy Sparx property and developed the script with creator Josh Blaylock and writer Nick Shafir.

Mercy Sparx is still being released by Devil's Due comics, with the fourteenth issue of the current run set to wrap up the ongoing storyline. Shafir will have a deep well of content to mine from, as Mercy's adventures have stretched out over multiple volumes and an omnibus and have pitted her against angels and her own evil mother alike. Blaylock currently funds Mercy Sparx through Kickstarter, along with his other titles such as the new "Archeopunk" series Arkworld which envisions a history of Earth featuring a lost, technologically advanced civilization.