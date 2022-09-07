Judas Traveller From Spider-Man's Clone Saga To A New Krakoan Big Bad

In the Giant-Size X-Men: Thunderbird #1 by Steve Orlando, Nyla Rose and David Cutler, published earlier this year by Marvel Comics, the man behind the anti-mutant and anti-Krakoan Orchis and Heritage deal, was teased as follows;

With a letter from the Heritage Initiative, to Orchis addressed to "a fellow Judas".

And looking at the Orchis involvement in their "harvesting" approach to mutant life.

This was Judas Traveller, a Spider-Man character introduced during the Clone Saga in the nineties as a mutant criminal psychologist with illusion-casting powers, initially believing himself to be an immortal, and involving himself in dealing with the superpowers of others.

What would this mutant be doing working for Orchis and dealing with the Heritage Initiative against Krakoan interests? Today's New Mutants #29 sees Thunderbird's brother Warpath fighting against Orchis again.

Even as Orchis are retrenching and regrouping.

While Immortal X-Men #6 also has the Krakoan Sebastian Shaw keeping watch on Orchis activities.

But Marauders #6, also written by Steve Orlando, looks at how Orchis is reacting to the Judgement Day events.

And bringing over Judas Traveller to this series, showing us his face again for the first time as well as totting up recent Krakoan plotlines…

What has Judas Traveller convinced himself that he is now, to be working with anti-mutant zealots?

IMMORTAL X-MEN #6 (RES)

MARVEL COMICS

JUL220777

(W) Kieron Gillen (A) Lucas Werneck (CA) Mark Brooks

STAND FOR JUDGMENT – AN A.X.E. TIE-IN! Judgment comes and the Quiet Council grows suspiciously quiet. An exception: Do you think a man so devoted to the Hellfire cares one jot? Let's find out. RATED T+In Shops: Sep 07, 2022 SRP: $3.99 MARAUDERS #6 (RES)

MARVEL COMICS

JUL220783

(W) Steve Orlando (A) Andrea Broccardo (CA) Kael Ngu

EVEN ODDS OF DESTRUCTION – AN A.X.E. TIE-IN! The Progenitor has risen! Now he visits each and every one of us, and we're given a chance to justify our lives. Sounds heavy, right? The Marauders agree! Who proved their right to life? Who failed? And if we survive, just how excited is Orchis for a chance to scapegoat mutants for Earth's brush with destruction? All this…and Detective Lockheed! RATED T+In Shops: Sep 07, 2022 SRP: $3.99 NEW MUTANTS #29

MARVEL COMICS

JUN220982

(W) Vita Ayala (A) Guillermo Sanna (CA) Rafael La Torre

SIBLING REVIVAL! Gabby and Karma have gone missing…and it's up to Daken and James Proudstar to track them down! Stained by their own sense of failures concerning their respective siblings – Daken's guilt over not being able to protect Gabby from the Shadow King and Warpath's avoidance in reuniting with the recently resurrected John Proudstar – the two must face their own insecurities in order to find the young mutants. RATED T+In Shops: Sep 07, 2022 SRP: $3.99