Judge Dredd: The Musical In Rebellion/2000AD December 2021 Solicits

Rebellion's December 2021 solicitations for 2000AD, mJUdge Dredd and IPC-related titles continues apace – thiuggh because of international delays most titles are scheduled for January 2022 – and the Judge Dredd Brian Bolland Apex volume, based on IDW's Artist Editions, is for March 2022 and that will be quite something. Which means, in America at least, 2000AD will be ringing in the New Year with a Judge Dredd musical performed by one Sensitive Klegg… here are the full December 2021 solicits and solicitations ahead.

2000 AD DECEMBER 2021 PROG PACK

(W) Rob Williams, Ian Edginton, Gordon Rennie, Dan Abnett, Kenneth Niemand, Michael Carroll, Kek-W (A) John Burns, Leigh Gallagher, Dave Kendall, Chris Weston, Dom Reardon, Mark Harrison, Tazio Bettin, Jake Lynch, Richard Elson (A / CA) D'Israeli

Incredible SF action from the Eisner-nominated UK anthology! The last two regular issues of the year wrap up the storylines – Sensitive Klegg puts on a show no one will forget in Judge Dredd: The Musical; the Martian war reaches its climax in Scarlet Traces: Storm Front; The Diaboliks battle an alliance of villains in "London Calling"; Cyd is on the run again in The Out; and Dexter has dino-trouble! The Galaxy's Greatest Comic celebrates Xmas with another stunning 100-page bumper issue, featuring a brand-new line-up of stories – Judge Dredd teams up with a couple of familiar faces in "Trinity"; Proteus Vex is the universe's most wanted in "Desire Paths"; The Order journey into the depths of unknown time in "Fantastic Voyage"; shock revelations rock our team of warriors in Kingmaker: "Falls the Shadow"; go beyond the veil in The Fall of Deadworld: "Jessica"; plus there's a seasonal trip to Mega-City One's most infamous penitentiary, and lots more!

JUDGE DREDD MEGAZINE #439

(W) James Peaty, Tom Eglington, John Reppion, Dan Abnett (A) Phil Windslade, Boo Cook, Clint Langley, Warren Pleece (CA) Lee Carter

More action and adventure in the future-shocked world of Judge Dredd! A brand-new line-up starts this issue – Metta Lawson gets involved in politics in Lawless: "Ballots Over"; a former Judge has vengeance in her mind in new Cursed Earth series "Death Cap"; Psi-Judge Lillian Storm must cross into the underworld in "Dead and Gone"; and Nia Jones must work with Detective-Judge Armitage when a new gang moves on Brit-Cit in Diamond Dogs III. Plus there's a complete seasonal Dredd story, interviews, features, and the bagged graphic novel is a collection of Xmas tales from the Big Meg!

HELLMAN OF HAMMER FORCE TP

(W) Gerry Findley-Day (A / CA) Mike Dorey

This isn't your grandad's war comic. Never had there been an anti-hero like Hellman of Hammer Force! One of the major highlights of the controversial 1970s comic, Action, Major Kurt Hellman is a Panzer commander in the 1940 German invasion of Belgium. But this man is no Nazi – he avoids taking life wherever possible, all while facing foes without and treachery within! Collected for the first time, and from the very beginning, this groundbreaking series of thrilling combat is written by Gerry Finley-Day (Rogue Trooper) and drawn by Mike Dorey (Ro-Busters).

JUDGE DREDD THE COMPLETE CASE FILES 38 TP

(W) John Wagner, John Smith, Jim Murray, Gordon Rennie (A) Charlie Adlard, Carl Critchlow (A / CA) Patrick Goddard

In the nightmare metropolis of the future he is judge, jury and executioner – he is Judge Dredd! The best-selling Complete Case Files series continues with Judge Dredd leaving the mean streets of Mega-City One to bring his own brand of 'justice' to other parts of the world. The hunt for one perp leads the lawman to the ruins of Cincinnati, while another criminal racket has links to the Far East. Against his better wishes, Dredd must join forces with People's Justice Ministry Inspector Liu Chan Yeun, known on the streets as "Johnny Woo"!

JUDGE DREDD BY BRIAN BOLLAND APEX ED HC

(W) John Wagner, Pat Mills, Alan Grant (A / CA) Brian Bolland

The Judge Dredd art of Brian Bolland is regarded as some of the greatest comic art of the Eighties, and helped catapult both the series and Brian Bolland himself to international acclaim, leading him to work on such titles as Camelot 3000 and Batman: The Killing Joke. His incredible Black & White art is showcased in this deluxe, over-sized facsimile edition featuring new high-resolution scans of his original art from 2000 AD showing Bolland's delicate inking brushwork in unprecedented detail, as well as the titles and word balloons placed over it at the time by IPC's art team. It promises to be an unmissable collection for fans of comics and of fine art.

