Jupiter's Legacy & Boba Fett On Next Week's Previews Catalogue Covers

Bleeding Cool has a first look at next week's Diamond Previews catalogue for comic books shipping from June 2021 and beyond. The front cover features the new series Jupiter's Legacy: Requiem by Mark Millar and Tommy Lee Edwards, as Jupiter's Legacy debuts on Netflix.

The back cover features Boba Fett from Charles Soule and Steve McNiven's Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters from Marvel Comics – a rare Marvel cover appearance on Previews.

And both the order form and catalogue spine feature Alan Moore and Jacen Burrows' exploration of H.P. Lovecraft, his world, and his mythos explored in Avatar Press' Providence Compendium, collecting the complete 12-part series. Avatar Press is the publisher of Bleeding Cool.

Gems of the Month: April's PREVIEWS Gems of the Month include:

· BOOM! Studios' Basilisk #1

· Dark Horse Comics' Black Hammer Reborn #1 and Neil Gaiman's Norse Mythology II #1

· Dynamite Entertainment's DIE!Namite Lives #1

· IDW Publishing's Sonic the Hedgehog 30th-Anniversary Special and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Annual 2021

· Image Comics' Jupiter's Legacy: Requiem #1 and Spawn's Universe #1

· Marvel Comics' Predator #1

Previews also looks at some upcoming toy projects with the Marvel Select: Scarlet Witch (TV) Action Figure, Medicom revists DC Comics' "Death of Superman" with the Return of Superman MAFEX Figure, Funko celebrates Deadpool's 191 creation with the POP! Deadpool 30th-Anniversary Vinyl Figures, the Autobots of "Outta Time" with Hasbro's Transformers/Back to the Future: Gigawatt Action Figure.

PREVIEWS Exclusive Merchandise: Funko brings DC Comics' best-selling Dark Nights: Death Metal to collectors with the POP! DC Heroes: Death Metal Batman with Guitar Vinyl Figure (APR212563) and POP! DC Heroes: Death Metal Wonder Woman Vinyl Figure (APR212564); Hiya Toys brings more characters of the Alien universe to life, including the Alien 3: Dog Alien 1/18-Scale Action Figure; and Surreal Entertainment launches a line of X-Men coffee mugs, including Wolverine (APR212058) and Rogue (APR213056).

In this month's Editor's Note, PREVIEWS editor Marty Grosser reflects on a year of producing the PREVIEWS catalog from home, looks ahead to this year's Free Comic Book Day and Skottie Young's Commemorative Artist piece, and invites you to discover the many titles offered this month in Manga Month.