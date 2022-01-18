Just Two Panels From… Detective Comics #1049

Sometimes a comic book page just stops me in my tracks, when I am flicking through the stack. That happened today to me in Detective Comics #1049. It's not a big storytelling reveal, it's not a dazzling action scene, it's not anything that's so clever it wears its Acme Novelty Library on its sleeve. There are far splashier pages that are also very inventive throughout the story – and issue. It's just another page in another Batman comic book, of which there are dozens today alone. I can't see anyone using it as their avatar. But… it's rather sweet,

This is just two panels in different parts of Detective Comics #1049 by Mariko Tamaki, Ivan Reis and Danny Miki, and published by DC Comics. Where Kathy Kane, Batwoman, has disguised herself as a psychiatrist working at the newly opened Arkham Tower. And talking to their patients some of whom have had a remarkable journey. Such as Manuel, engaged in some papercrafts.

Later in the issue, Batwoman flashes back to when she, alongside Batman, caught Manuel red, as it were, handed, before he was committed to Arkham Asylum.

The dead bodies effectively echoing that papercraft scene, from something so innocent to something so severe. And yes the paper used is red. Just thought it was worthy of note. Oh and if you were wanting something more textual, this observation…

… is rather effective foreshadowing as to the upcoming future of Arkham Tower as seen in Detective Comics #1047…

Arkham patients with scissors… It's all going to get quite messy is it not? Detective Comics #1050 will be out next week…

DETECTIVE COMICS #1049 CVR A IRVIN RODRIGUEZ

(W) Mariko Tamaki, Matthew Rosenberg (A) Ivan Reis, Danny Miki, Fernando Blanco (CA) Irvin Rodriguez

When Huntress elected to go undercover in Arkham Tower, it was to investigate a place of healing that seemed too good to be true. But what happens when Helena Bertinelli really does need some healing? With Nightwing and Batwoman also on the inside, what began as an undercover mission has turned into a rescue operation as the mysteries of Dr. Wear's Arkham Tower begin to unravel! Then, in "House of Gotham" part three, the young boy rescued by Batman has begun his course of treatment at Arkham, so why are the only people showing him kindness those whom the law asserts are criminals? It's a cycle of violence the Dark Knight has no answer for as Gotham's most vulnerable struggle to keep their heads above water!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 1/18/2022 DETECTIVE COMICS #1050 CVR A IRVIN RODRIGUEZ

(W) Mariko Tamaki, Matthew Rosenberg, Mark Waid (A) Ivan Reis, Danny Miki, Fernando Blanco, Dan Mora (CA) Irvin Rodriguez

It's the landmark, oversize issue Detective Comics #1050, and some of the biggest names in comics are here to celebrate the Dark Knight! First up in "The Tower" part four, the villainous force keeping Arkham Tower's patients sedated is at last revealed—and this villain's return is guaranteed to catch you by surprise! It's the dramatic conclusion to act one of Mariko Tamaki's Arkham Tower epic, brought to life by the legendary Ivan Reis! Then, in "House of Gotham" part four, Matthew Rosenberg and Fernando Blanco take us into the seedy underbelly of Gotham's criminal elite through the lens of the original Robin (Dick Grayson), and reveal what it takes for a young man to survive amongst the deadliest killers in the DCU. It's a tour de force of Gotham's vilest villains! Last but not least, making his grand return to the DCU, writer Mark Waid teams with Detective Comics uber-artist Dan Mora to bring you the start of a brand-new day for Batman…and Superman? It's the world's finest collaboration that you'll need to read to believe!

Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 1/25/2022