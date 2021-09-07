Justice Incarnate Lead-In In Infinite Frontier #6 (Spoilers)

Joshua Williamson announced last month on Twitter that Justice League Incarnate, a 5-issue mini-series, would spin out of Infinite Frontier. Written by Williamson and Dennis Culver, with by Andrei Bresson and Brandon Peterson, the first issue would launch in November and would act as "the second act in the Infinite Frontier saga". Created by Grant Morrison, Justice League Incarnate is a multidimensional superhero team drawn from Justice League sof all worlds and led by Calvin Ellis, President Superman as well as Thomas Wayne Batman, Captain Carrot, Aquawoman, Mary Marvel, and Avery Ho Flash.

In today's Infinite Frontier #6, the Justice League Incarnate go up against the Ultimate Darkseid of Earth Omega but find themselves dismissed.

So clearly a rematch must be in order. Just maybe you'll have to wait until November. And then what else 2022 will bring.

After all, after everyone hating it so much, everyone loves the Multiverse now. Must be that special brew…

Justice League Incarnate for November, with Multiverse-2 and Pariah's new worlds as well…

JUSTICE LEAGUE INCARNATE #1 (OF 5) CVR A GARY FRANK

(W) Joshua Williamson, Dennis Culver (A) Andrei Bressan, Brandon Peterson (CA) Gary Frank

After the shocking ending of Infinite Frontier, Justice League Incarnate defends the Multiverse from Darkseid across infinite Earths! Following a devastating defeat at the hands of the one true Darkseid, the Superman of Earth-23 leads a team of superheroes from myriad worlds that includes Flashpoint Batman, China's Flash from Earth-0, Captain Carrot from Earth-26, and the brand new superhero DR. MULTIVERSE from Earth-8 in a last ditch effort to stop the end of every possible universe as we know it! Written by Joshua Williamson and Dennis Culver with first-issue art by Brandon Peterson and Andrei Berssan and a rotating cast of artists exploring the many different worlds of the DC Multiverse, this can't-miss series is the next thrilling chapter in the Infinite Frontier saga!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/2/2021 INFINITE FRONTIER #6 (OF 6) CVR A MITCH GERADS

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Xermanico (CA) Mitch Gerads

One story ends and the next phase of the DC Multiverse begins. We have one name for you: DARKSEID. Our heroes knew that someone had been pulling the strings this entire time, but are they prepared for it to be the biggest bad of all? As President Superman, Alan Scott, Roy Harper, and the rest converge for a showdown, the secret of Omega Planet is revealed. Plus, Barry Allen is put on a path he may never get off!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 9/7/2021