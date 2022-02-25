Justice League #73 Preview: Madame Xanadu's Mommy Issues

In this preview of Justice League #73, in stores Tuesday from DC Comics, Shazadam plans to spill the beans on Madame Xanadu. Of course, he's currently possessed by the chaos lord Xanadoth. What secret will Xanadam reveal? And where we get some Xanadam to take recreationally? It sounds interesting. Check out the preview below.
JUSTICE LEAGUE #73
DC Comics
1221DC097
1221DC098 – Justice League #73 Ariel Olivetti Cover – $5.99
(W) Brian Michael Bendis (A) Emanuela Lupacchino, Wade Von Grawbadger (CA) Yanick Paquette, Nathan Fairbairn
"Lords of Chaos" part two! The Justice League and Justice League Dark team up to navigate the remade world of chaos. All the heroes must come together to save what's left of the world they have dedicated their lives to protecting. But has Doctor Fate gone bad? Oh no, he has.
In Shops: 3/1/2022
SRP: $4.99
Cover image for 1221DC097 Justice League #73 Yanick Paquette, Nathan Fairbairn Cover, by (W) Brian Michael Bendis (A) Emanuela Lupacchino, Wade Von Grawbadger (CA) Yanick Paquette, Nathan Fairbairn, in stores Tuesday, March 1, 2022 from DC Comics
Cover image for 1221DC098 Justice League #73 Ariel Olivetti Cover, by (W) Brian Michael Bendis (A) Emanuela Lupacchino, Wade Von Grawbadger (CA) Ariel Olivetti, in stores Tuesday, March 1, 2022 from DC Comics
