Justice League #74 Preview: Read 'Em While They're Still Alive!

The Justice League are still alive in this preview of Justice League #74… at least for one more issue! Because in Justice League #75, DC is killing them off! It's the calm before the shocking character death(s) that will be undone with a big event a few months from now. Normally, here we would say that shockingly killing off a character only to later shockingly bring them back while simultaneously cashing in on nostalgia for a decades-old story (Death of Superman) is one (or maybe three) of Joe Quesada's 22 Cheap Sales-Boosting Gimmicks That Always Work… but Joe doesn't even work at DC! Check out the preview below.

JUSTICE LEAGUE #74

DC Comics

0122DC140

0122DC141 – Justice League #74 Alex Maleev Cover – $5.99

0122DC142 – Justice League #74 Ben Oliver Cover – $5.99

(W) Brian Michael Bendis (A) Emanuela Lupacchino, Wade Von Grawbadger, Szymon Kudranski (CA) Yanick Paquette, Nathan Fairbairn

Justice League Dark crossover conclusion! Another full double-size issue crossover spectacular as Xanadoth, the original Lord of Chaos, has returned. With unlimited power and revenge against all on its mind, the Lord of chaos has taken the form of Black Adam and no. One. Is. Safe. The final chapter of the Eisner-winning Bendis Justice League run wraps up with brand-new status quo for all!

In Shops: 3/15/2022

SRP: $4.99

