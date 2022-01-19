DC Comics Cancels And Kills Off The Justice League

DC Comics has informed their media partner Entertainment Weekly of their plans to cancel the Justice League with #75 in April 2022, in a fashion similar to the Death of Superman thirty years ago with Superman #75. As all members of the Justice League will die. You know, this is why Jonathan Hickman changed the rules on House Of X. No one believes it anymore. No one believed it then either.

Looking at that cover, who is there and who is not, that seems to be the deaths of Clark Kent, Superman, Bruce Wayne, Batman, Diana Prince, Wonder Woman, Arthur Curry, Aquaman and Jon Stewart, Green Lantern. But there are other missing current members, such as Hawkwoman, Martian Manhunter, Black Canary, Zatanna, Flash and Green Arrow missing. We've seen DC previously tease the Death Of Superman, but also Action Comics writer Phillip Johnson denying that's actually going to happen…

Writer Josh Williamson told the website "It's very serious. It's an interesting opportunity to do this on the 30th anniversary of 'The Death of Superman,' which happened in Superman #75. We get to take Justice League #75 and do 'Death of the Justice League.' We want people to understand, this is serious and this is gonna have a major impact in the DCU moving forward. I remember the experience of reading the build-up to 'The Death of Superman' and then waiting in the rain for my copy of issue #75. I think one reason that story was so powerful was that after the 'Funeral for a Friend' story, there were no Superman comics for three months. That's part of what led us to make the decision that this is the last issue of Justice League. But then three months later, there's still not gonna be a Justice League comic. It's gonna be a while, and that's gonna be a major part of what the DCU looks like after this story: There is no Justice League."

So that is an actual cancellation of the Justice League comic book as well. "Ever since Infinite Frontier #0, we've been building to this story. Last year was a lot of fun and games, but when this story starts, it's the beginning of the third act. We're going to see things get darkest before the dawn. The Justice League gets called in to fight this Dark Army that's been building on the edge of the multiverse. They go up against this Dark Army and they lose. We'll get to see what the ramifications are of losing the Justice League," Williamson says. "You'll get to see how the new heroes react, how some of the heroes that have been around for a while react, you'll see how people on the ground react to this idea of the Justice League dying, and then you'll get to see how all the villains react. What happens when they know the Justice League is gone?"

Future State: Justice League showed us a future superhero team made up of Jon Kent, Jace Fox, Yara Flor and more, Might this be an opportunity to take that jump?

Justice League #75 will focus on the apocalyptic battle between the Justice League and the Dark Army in a dead multiverse. Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern (John Stewart), Martian Manhunter, Hawkgirl, Aquaman, Green Arrow, Black Canary, and Zatanna will embark on this mission — and only one will return to tell the rest of the universe what has happened.