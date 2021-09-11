Justice League Last Ride #5 Preview: What a Maneuver!

Justice League Last Ride #5 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, and in this preview we see Superman and The Flash execute Maneuver 39 in an attempt to fend off a Braniac-controlled Cyborg Superman and a gang of Manhunters. Will it be enough? We would have gone with Maneuver 69, personally. And we're betting it would have sold a lot more comics. Check out the preview below.
JUSTICE LEAGUE LAST RIDE #5 (OF 7)
DC Comics
0721DC100
0721DC101 – JUSTICE LEAGUE LAST RIDE #5 (OF 7) CVR B DIKE RUAN CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99
(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Miguel Mendonca (CA) Darick Robertson
APOKOLIPS—NOT AS SAFE A PLACE TO HIDE A WAR CRIMINAL AS YOU'D THINK! The Justice League has been tasked with bringing the master of war crimes, your one and only Lobo, to trial in order to account for a life of treachery. But while the League thought Apokolips would be the safest place to store a wanted murderer, there are others out on the hunt for Lobo…
In Shops: 9/14/2021
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for 0721DC100 JUSTICE LEAGUE LAST RIDE #5 (OF 7) CVR A DARICK ROBERTSON, by (W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Miguel Mendonca (CA) Darick Robertson, in stores Tuesday, September 14, 2021 from DC Comics
Cover image for 0721DC101 JUSTICE LEAGUE LAST RIDE #5 (OF 7) CVR B DIKE RUAN CARD STOCK VAR, by (W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Miguel Mendonca (CA) Dike Ruan, in stores Tuesday, September 14, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0721DC100 JUSTICE LEAGUE LAST RIDE #5 (OF 7), by (W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Miguel Mendonca (CA) Darick Robertson, in stores Tuesday, September 14, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0721DC100 JUSTICE LEAGUE LAST RIDE #5 (OF 7), by (W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Miguel Mendonca (CA) Darick Robertson, in stores Tuesday, September 14, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0721DC100 JUSTICE LEAGUE LAST RIDE #5 (OF 7), by (W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Miguel Mendonca (CA) Darick Robertson, in stores Tuesday, September 14, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0721DC100 JUSTICE LEAGUE LAST RIDE #5 (OF 7), by (W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Miguel Mendonca (CA) Darick Robertson, in stores Tuesday, September 14, 2021 from DC Comics
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.