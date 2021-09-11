Justice League Last Ride #5 Preview: What a Maneuver!

Justice League Last Ride #5 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, and in this preview we see Superman and The Flash execute Maneuver 39 in an attempt to fend off a Braniac-controlled Cyborg Superman and a gang of Manhunters. Will it be enough? We would have gone with Maneuver 69, personally. And we're betting it would have sold a lot more comics. Check out the preview below.

JUSTICE LEAGUE LAST RIDE #5 (OF 7)

DC Comics

0721DC100

0721DC101 – JUSTICE LEAGUE LAST RIDE #5 (OF 7) CVR B DIKE RUAN CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Miguel Mendonca (CA) Darick Robertson

APOKOLIPS—NOT AS SAFE A PLACE TO HIDE A WAR CRIMINAL AS YOU'D THINK! The Justice League has been tasked with bringing the master of war crimes, your one and only Lobo, to trial in order to account for a life of treachery. But while the League thought Apokolips would be the safest place to store a wanted murderer, there are others out on the hunt for Lobo…

In Shops: 9/14/2021

SRP: $3.99