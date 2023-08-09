Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: amazing spider-man 31, kaare andrews, Kingpin, Spider-Man: Reign

Kaare Andrews' Spider-Man Reign 2 in Today's Amazing Spider-Man #35

Two days ago, we learned that Marvel Comics was to publish a sequel to Spider-Man: Reign by Kaare Andrews for November.

In today's Amazing Spider-Man #31, or #925 if you prefer, we get a preview of the whole thing. With the return of the Kingpin… who Mayor Waters of NYC had kept on an IV drip, in a vegetative state, visited every year upon the anniversary of his takeover of the city. Well, the Kingpin now has had his revenge…

And the ghost of Mary Jane Parker clinging to her husband…

…. this can't be healthy, right?

It's all coming in November.

Spider-Man: Reign was a four-issue comic book limited series featuring Spider-Man, written and drawn by Kaare Andrews and published by Marvel Comics. Set 30 years into Spider-Man's future, it featured a retired Spider-Man who returns to combat the injustices of a vastly different New York City after the death of his wife, Mary Jane, from cancer caused through repeated exposure to his "radioactive blood" – and semen.

Marvel has called Kaare Andrews's Spider-Man: Reign, their equivalent to DC Comics' Batman: The Dark Knight Returns. Well, for Marvel Comcis, looks like it's time for DK2.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #31

MARVEL COMICS

MAY230669

(W) Zeb Wells (A/CA) John Romita Jr.

SPECIAL OVER-SIZED ISSUE! IT'S THE WEDDING OF THE YEAR! Peter Parker is the best man, and Tombstone is walking the bride down the aisle! That's right – Janice Lincoln and Randy Robertson are tying the knot, and there's NO WAY all the crime bosses in NYC aren't seeing this as an opportunity to off Tombstone. This story sets up our big Spider-Event of Zeb and Johnny's second year on ASM, and that's just the HALF of it! Also in this issue: bachelor/bachelorette parties, other ASM-story preludes, glimpses of some of the biggest unannounced Spider-projects and extra bonus awesomeness! Rated T In Shops: Aug 09, 2023 SRP: $9.99

