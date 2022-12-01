Katie Cook Auctions Off Four Graphic Novels, As Well As Drawing Bone

Bleeding Cool have been fans of cartoonist Katie Cook for many years, and especially love the lines that she can command at comic book conventions, outstripping the more mainstream favourites, as people happily queue up for her watercolour cartoon character creations.

Publishers Marketplace reports "Comic artist Katie Cook's NOTHING SPECIAL, an all-ages fantasy graphic novel series of the webcomic, following not-so-human teenagers, a demon prince with a love of romance novels, and an actual dead radish, as they journey through a magical realm of peril, fun, and adventure, to Vedika Khanna at Ten Speed Press, at auction, in a four-book deal, by Seth Fishman at The Gernert Company (world English)." You can read the original on Webtoon here.

Katie Cook posted to Facebook, her own version. "Turns out funny book lady and day-drinker, Katie Cook, has a comic not involving a pastel horse. NOTHING SPECIAL, an all ages fantasy webcomic is finally coming to print so everyone can stop asking. Following the lives of teenagers of questionable magical origins, Callie and Declan along with their friends… a demon prince with a love of romance novels and an actual dead Radish, we dive in to a magical realm of peril, fun, and adventure. Apologies to Vedika Khanna at Ten Speed Press, who, at auction in a four-book deal, by Seth Fishman at the Gernert Company (World English) agreed to this" as well as posting "Ten Speed Press (the Random House imprint who publishes books from people like, say, the Obamas ) has agreed to put out my weird dead vegetable books. More info soon but it looks like it's public knowledge now. I've been holding this in for a bit and it's been killing me."

What also must have been killing her is that Katie Cook has also been named as one of the artists drawing next year's Bone graphic novel. Yesterday Bleeding Cool reported the news that Jeff Smith has signed a deal with David Saylor and Cassandra Pelham Fulton at Scholastic/Graphix for a new Bone graphic novel to be published in the autumn of 2023. Bone: More Tall Tales is to be a graphic anthology of stories written by Jeff Smith and Tom Sniegoski, and drawn by Jeff Smith, Stan Sakai, Katie Cook, Matt Smith, and Scott Brown. Bone: More Tall Tales will include stories about the Bone cousins and their Rat Creature pal share stories around a campfire with a group of young scouts.