Kelly Thompson Talks "Bold New Vision" for Upcoming Black Widow Run

Black Widow is set for a relaunch this September. Writer Kelly Thompson, currently killing it on Deadpool, will team up with Elena Casagrande on this new run that's just in time for the release of the long-anticipated, delayed debut of the Black Widow movie, pending… you know, catastrophe. Casagrande has made a name for herself on DC titles such as Batgirl, Catwoman, and Vigilante: Southland. However, longtime fans of the prolific artist will remember her as one of the main architects for IDW Publishing's Angel title at a time when the Buffy spinoff was among the company's bestselling comics. Thompson and Casagrande are joined by Jordie Bellaire, Eisner-winning colorist, to round out this all-star team. Now, Thompson spoke to Marvel.com about this "life-changing" storyline for Natasha Romanoff ahead of the series September debut.

Kelly Thompson said:

"It's a bold new vision for Black Widow and one I am really hoping people can get excited about. Our first arc has some of the stuff you would expect in a Black Widow book, but I think twisted in a new way that's interesting – and where she ends up at the end of this highly personal and life-changing story is ALSO interesting!"

The first storyline is set to focus on Natasha's life falling into disarray when she becomes entangled in an unsolvable mystery. The trailer in Marvel's press release for this upcoming title, which Bleeding Cool reported on months back when it first debuted, suggests that Natasha will become "the Widow no more," potentially leaving the mantle behind. Will this be a journey of rediscovery of self, or will someone else take on the role in Natasha's absence?

Recently, on Twitter, Thompson also spotlighted an intriguing Adam Hughes cover for Black Widow #3, pictured above.

Can we please take a moment (again!) to appreciate not only the design of this spider-y wedding dress, but the BRILLIANCE of that white "I DO" in the word Widow.

Black Widow #1 debuts in September.