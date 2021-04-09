Kevin Nowlan Draws The Immortal Hulk in May

Immortal Hulk: Time Of Monsters #1 was solicited from Marvel Comics as being written by Al Ewing, Alex Paknadel, and David Vaughan. And as being drawn by Juan Ferreyra & more. We now know that "more" is the legendary Kevin Nowlan, who will be drawing David Vaughan's story.

Kevin Nowlan first came to the industry's attention in the early 1980s via illustrations in the fan press, most notably The Comics Journal and Amazing Heroes, His first published work for Marvel was Doctor Strange #57 in 1983 and has worked for most everyone since, including a notable stint at Penthouse Comix. The majority of his work has been as a finisher or inker, it is considered a real treat when he draws pencils as well. A description of "Brian Bolland meets Adam Hughes by way of Eric Powell" probably doesn't do him justice. Here's a cover from his previous Immortal Hulk: Flatline.

He also co-created Jack B Quick with Alan Moore for Tomorrow Stories and contributed character designs to Batman: The Animated Series, most notably The Penguin, The Mad Hatter, and the Man-Bat. He has a tendency to jump into a title for an issue, show everyone how it's done, and then disappear, leaving everyone he leaves behind weeping.

Here is all the Immortal Hulk-related solicits for May. You'll miss it when it's gone.

IMMORTAL HULK: TIME OF MONSTERS #1

AL EWING, ALEX PAKNADEL AND DAVID VAUGHAN (W) • Juan Ferreyra & more (A)

Cover by JUAN FERREYRA

DEADPOOL 30TH VARIANT COVER BY ROB LIEFELD

AL EWING AND ALEX PAKNADEL INTRODUCE THE ORIGINAL HULK!

• Ten thousand years ago, something green and glowing comes to poison the ancient ground of the Fertile Crescent — and the hearts of its people.

• One boy is left to bear the consequences — and, for the first time…to open THE GREEN DOOR.

• Plus: Bruce Banner faces a challenge unlike any he's seen before as writer David Vaughan makes his Marvel debut!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

HEROES REBORN #2 (OF 7)

JASON AARON (W) • DALE KEOWN & ED McGUINNESS (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY JEFFREY VEREGGE

TRADING CARD VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

PREDATOR VARIANT COVER BY E.M. GIST

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY NATACHA BUSTOS

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

Make way for the adventures of Marvel's Mightiest Megastar, the all-powerful Hyperion! When America's solar-powered, super-sentinel of liberty looks to return his archenemy Victor Von Doom to the other-dimensional prison of the Negative Zone, mighty Hyperion must deal with a breakout of his most powerful enemies, such as Ultron, General Annihilus and the Immortal Hulk. Plus: A special backup tale starring Blade, Earth's last living vampire.

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

IMMORTAL HULK #46

AL EWING (W) • JOE BENNETT (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

homage variant by JOE BENNETT

PREDATOR VARIANT COVER BY DALE KEOWN

• We thought they were dead. We thought they'd been banished, controlled, made harmless. We were wrong.

• The gamma monsters are coming back — converging, one by one, on New York City. And who can stop them now?

• Who can save us…from the IMMORTAL HULK?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99