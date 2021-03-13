Kevin Smith Batman Original Artwork From $5 And Others At Auction

Heritage Auctions have been upping their original comic book artwork lots of late – and this week there's plenty to find at auction in their Online Catalog: Sunday & Monday Comics, Animation & Art Weekly Online Auction 122111. And there are some real bargains to be had – from early Kingsman art from Dave Gibbons, to Alan Davis' Excalibur, Simone Bianchi's Thor, Jaime Hernandez's Whoa Nellie, to when Kevin Smith wrote Batman drawn by Walt Flanagan, though in the two remaining days they may go a lot higher. Still, you have to be in it to win it.

Mark Millar, Dave Gibbons and Andy Lanning Kingsman/Secret Service #2 Splash Page 22 Original Art (Marvel/Icon, 2012). The last page of the issue! Dave Gibbons created the page with a printed blue line rough and then full pencils for Andy Lanning to ink. The image area on the bright white Bristol board measures 10.25" x 15.75". In Excellent condition. Current auction bid $170.

Alan Davis and Mark Farmer Excalibur #50 Story Page 26 Original Art (Marvel, 1992). Phoenix (Rachel Summers) vs. Necrom. Ink over graphite on Marvel Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Signed by Davis at the bottom edge. Mild edge toning, tape at bottom edge. In Excellent condition.. Current auction bid $1100.

Kevin Smith, Walter Flanagan and Art Thibert Batman: The Widening Gyre #5 Splash Page 6 Original Art (DC, 2010). Baphomet tries to take Mr. Freeze by surprise in this dynamic splash from the penultimate issue of the Kevin Smith series illustrated by his life-long friend and Comic Book Men co-star Walt Flanagan, with inker extraordinaire Art Thibert. Ink over graphite on DC Bristol board with an image area of 10.5" x 16". In Excellent condition. Current auction bid $5.

Jaime Hernandez Whoa, Nellie! #3 Story Page 1 Gina and Xo Original Art (Fantagraphics, 1996). Katy Hawk intends on taking the Texas Championship belt from Xo. Can Xochitl la Terible manage to hang on to it? A stunning near-splash page opening to the last issue of this Women's Wrestling themed mini-series, as created in ink over graphite on bright white Bristol board with an image area of 8.25" x 13". In Excellent condition. Current auction bid: $650.

Joe Rubinstein and Ron Frenz Marvel Tales #193 Original Art Cover (Marvel, 1986). As the Spider-Verse cinematic appearances continues to grow, there's no doubt classic covers like this will continue to shine in collections. The latest Spider-Man movie announced the title as "No Way Home", but this lot can go home with you, for the right bid. Ink over graphite on Marvel Bristol board with an image area of 7" x 9". There are pinholes in the corners, light toning. Printed comic is included and features this image in the middle surrounded by John Romita Jr. border art. Signed beneath Spidey by Joe Rubinstein and in Excellent condition. Current auction bid: $1300

Liam Sharp Wonder Woman 75th Anniversary Special Complete 2-Page Spread Original Art (DC, 2016). Wonder Woman (Diana Prince) reminisces about Themyscira in this two page story full of lush landscape. Ink over graphite on DC Bristol board with image areas of 10.5" x 16". Both pages are signed in lower right corners and in Excellent condition. Current auction bid: $225

Joe Bennett and Belardino Brabo Immortal Hulk #27 Double Page Spread 12-13 Story Page Original Art (Marvel, 2020). The Hulk is attacking a Roxxon B.E.R.S.E.R.K.E.R. Unit in this action-packed double-page spread from the comic featuring the Green Goliath. Inks by Brabo over the printed pencils of Joe Bennett. Ink over printed blue line on two conjoined boards with an image area of 20.5" x 15.5". Boards held by tape on the back and front top and bottom edges, with light handling wear. In Excellent condition. Current auction bid $72.

Martin Nodell Green Lantern Sketch and Other Items Original Art and Print Group of 5 (c 1990s). A grab bag of goodies! The highlight is a wonderful ink and color marker sketch of the Golden Age Green Lantern by his creator, Martin Nodell! There is a single panel gag cartoon in ink by Virgil "VIP" Partch, a Batman color piece (ink and watercolor over graphite on paper) by Gene Ha (signed "ha!"), and Page 17 from S.T.A.R. Corps #2 by Norman Felchle and Mike Machlan (DC, 1993). Also included is a color print of Batman playing poker by David Carr. The largest piece is 11" x 17". The smallest is 8.5" x 11". The are in Excellent condition. Current auction bid $54

Simone Bianchi Thor for Asgard #2 Story Page 14 Original Art (Marvel, 2010). Thor, Viper and Tyr discuss a missing All-Father Odin on this incredible page by Simone Bianchi. The ink washed approach here really elevates the Asgardian lore. Ink and ink wash over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Signed and dated in lower area and in Excellent condition. Current auction bid $320.