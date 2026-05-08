Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: bruce banner, hulk, kevin smith, rb silva, The Exorcist

Kevin Smith To Write The Exorcism Of Bruce Banner For Marvel Comics

Kevin Smith is to write the Exorcism of Bruce Banner with Andy McElfresh and R.B. Silva, as, Spider-Man/Hulk: Fire & Brimstone #1

Article Summary Kevin Smith co-writes Spider-Man/Hulk: Fire & Brimstone for Marvel with Andy McElfresh and artist R.B. Silva.

Kevin Smith brings Exorcist-inspired chaos to Marvel as Bruce Banner seeks an exorcism to finally cure the Hulk.

Spider-Man teams with Hulk and Matt Murdock after Mole Man crashes Easter Mass with a horde of Man-themed villains.

Marvel’s new limited series promises action, quips, guest stars and Kevin Smith pop-culture flair starting August 19.

Kevin Smith is a big fan of the film The Exorcist, and now gets to revisit it with Andy McElfresh of The Tonight Show, writing a new comic book series for Marvel Comics, drawn by Powers Of X and One World Under Doom artist R.B. Silva, Spider-Man/Hulk: Fire & Brimstone, featuring the exorcism of Bruce Banner

SPIDER-MAN/HULK: FIRE AND BRIMSTONE #1 (OF 4)

Written by KEVIN SMITH & ANDY McELFRESH, Art and Cover by R.B. SILVA

Variant covers by MARCO CHECCHETTO, ROSE BESCH, RYAN STEGMAN and SKOTTIE YOUNG

THWIP-SMASH! Legendary writers Kevin Smith and Andy McElfresh team up with superstar artist R.B. Silva for the newest high-octane adventure for Spider-Man and Hulk! It's nonstop action! Side-splitting quips! And…the exorcism of Bruce Banner?!On Sale 8/19

"What do you get when you combine two of Marvel's most popular characters with an all-star creative team and let them run wild together? Answer: One hell of a time! Spider-Man and the Hulk have had plenty of run-ins in the past… get set for an adventure full of nonstop action, side-splitting quips, guest-stars galore, and copious pop-culture references beginning in August. This ultra-accessible and pun-filled five issue limited series begins when Easter Mass in Central Park is interrupted by Mole Man and a horde of Man-themed supervillains. Not one to let a pun go to waste (or a holiday be ruined) Peter Parker suits up and steps in to save the day… before the Incredible Hulk makes his presence felt as only the Jade Giant can. Together with Matt Murdock, Spidey learns that Bruce Banner is intent on solving his "Hulk" problem once and for all with the help of the church. Namely, through an exorcism of his big green counterpart!

"I've played with Peter Parker and swung with Spider-Man before, but this is the first time I'm having Hulk issues," explains Smith. "Andy and I are dropping two of Marvel's most well-known scientists into a spiritual story of Biblical proportions as we exorcise the Incredible Hulk – and I'm not talking cross-fit!"

Check out the main cover and interior pages for SPIDER-MAN/HULK: FIRE AND BRIMSTONE #1 by R.B. Silva below and place your pre-orders at your local comic shop today! For more Marvel Comics fun from Kevin Smith, pick up the multiverse-shattering JAY & SILENT BOB: JAYS OF FUTURE PAST #1 one-shot on sale June 10. For more information, visit Marvel.com.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!