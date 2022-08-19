Kevin Smith's Quick Stops #1 in Dark Horse November 2022 Solicits

He's been reading it at comic book conventions all summer long. And now writer/director/actor Kevin Smith's Quick Stops #1 is in Dark Horse Comics' November 2022 solicits and solicitations, drawn by Flash, Supergirl, Deadpool 2, Game of Thrones, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, The Great, The Boys, WandaVision, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness, Echo and She-Hulk storyboard artist Jeremy Simser, and filling in all the ViewAskewniverse questions you had to ask.

QUICK STOPS #1 (OF 4) CVR A SPRENGELMEYER

DARK HORSE COMICS

SEP220455

SEP220456 – QUICK STOPS #1 (OF 4) CVR B SIMSER – 3.99

(W) Kevin Smith (A) Jeremy Simser (CA) John Sprengelmeyer

Enter the Askewniverse when pop culture nuisance Kevin Smith's brand-new anthology series opens for business, telling tall tales from the Jersey world of his classic comedies!

In this premiere issue, Chronic-Con guest of honor Holden McNeil tells Alyssa Jones and a packed podcast audience his story of going green with legendary loiterers Jay and Silent Bob in the Quick Stop cooler, and how it directly led to the birth of his Bluntman and Chronic comic books!

o Black-and-white comics like the Clerks films.

o More misadventures with Jay and Silent Bob!

o Contains references to Kevin Smith's films like Clerks, Dogma, Chasing Amy, Mallrats, and Jay and Silent Bob: Reboot.

In Shops: Nov 02, 2022

SRP: 3.99

ONES #1 (OF 4) CVR A EDGAR

DARK HORSE COMICS

SEP220451

SEP220452 – ONES #1 (OF 4) CVR B HIPP – 4.99

SEP220453 – ONES #1 (OF 4) CVR C 25 COPY INCV PAQUETTE – 4.99

SEP220454 – ONES #1 (OF 4) CVR D 50 COPY INCV FOIL PAQUETTE – 4.99

(W) Brian Michael Bendis (A / CA) Jacob Edgar

From Award-winning writer Brian Michael Bendis, comes the next, best awesome super team to end all super teams . . . THE ONES!

Every single person in every mythology that was told they were THE ONE are brought together for the first time to defeat . . . THE ONE. The actual one. The real actual one. This amazing new vision is brought to life by wunderkind artist and cocreator Jacob Edgar (Batman, Army of Darkness). Watch as he brings explosive comics splendor to this big new world! Think Good Omens meets Ghostbusters meets The Adam Project meets The Goonies meets Everything Everywhere All at Once meets, um, anything else you've ever liked!

In Shops: Nov 02, 2022

SRP: 4.99

RESIDENT ALIEN BOOK OF LOVE #1 (OF 4)

DARK HORSE COMICS

SEP220457

(W) Peter Hogan (A / CA) Steve Parkhouse

The agent who was trailing Harry tries to help him resolve his issues with the government, allowing things to quiet down a bit in Patience. Harry and Asta grow closer, romance blooms, and guards are let down. Life always has a way of keeping things exciting, and big things can happen in small towns!

"One of the most charming and wonderful comics being published today." -Jeff Lemire

In Shops: Nov 16, 2022

SRP: 3.99

STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES #1 (OF 8)

DARK HORSE COMICS

SEP220462

(W) Daniel Jose Older (A / CA) Tony Bruno

For young Padawan Sav Malagan, joining the ranks of the noble Jedi Order has been all she's ever wanted. But a chance encounter with a crew of eccentric misfits makes her question everything she's taken for granted in her life. Trapped aboard the ship of infamous space pirate Maz Kanata, will Save ever be able to rejoin the Jedi? And if she spends much long with Maz and her crew, will she even want to?

In Shops: Nov 30, 2022

SRP: 3.99

STAR WARS HYPERSPACE STORIES #3 (OF 12) CVR A HUANG

DARK HORSE COMICS

SEP220463

SEP220464 – STAR WARS HYPERSPACE STORIES #3 (OF 12) CVR B NORD – 3.99

(W) Cecil Castellucci (A / CA) French Carlomagno

On the run from the brutal First Order, General Leia Organa tasks Finn & Poe Dameron with an important mission to acquire vital supplies for the Resistance. But when the deal goes south, the two hatch a plan to snatch starship parts from a moving train! But, unbeknownst to them, a First Order officer and his squad of stormtroopers have other plans!

A daring train heist on the frontiers of Wild Space, in Star Wars: Hyperspace #3!

In Shops: Nov 09, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SKULL & BONES SAVAGE STORM #1 (OF 3)

DARK HORSE COMICS

SEP220465

(W) John Jackson Miller, James Mishler (A) Christian Rosado (CA) Pius Bak

A merchant vessel on the high seas is besieged by a vicious crew of pirates, but the fighting is interrupted by a devastating typhoon. When the storm crashes in, it leaves predator and prey stranded on an island somewhere in the Indian Ocean. Discover the mysteries and danger that will betide them all. A gritty story set in the merciless world of Ubisoft's upcoming pirate game.

Set in the world of the upcoming Ubisoft Skull and Bones game.

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 3.99

KOSHCHEI IN HELL #1 (OF 4)

DARK HORSE COMICS

SEP220472

(W) Mike Mignola (A / CA) Ben Stenbeck

The world above may be over, and Hellboy gone with it, but Koshchei is still in Hell content with his wine and his books-until an old face arrives and brings Koshchei a critical task. An old and powerful foe is returning, and Koshchei must take up his sword and defend the city from destruction.

Mignola returns to Hell to reunite with one of his favorite collaborators, Ben Stenbeck (Frankenstein Underground, Witchfinder: In The Service of Angels, Baltimore, Koshchei the Deathless).

o Returning characters from Hellboy in Hell and more!

In Shops: Nov 30, 2022

SRP: 3.99

HELLBOY IN LOVE #2 (OF 5)

DARK HORSE COMICS

SEP220474

(W) Mike Mignola, Christie Golden (A / CA) Matt Smith

Hellboy and Anastasia chase the goblins from punk show to occult auction in pursuit of Anastasia's stolen artifacts in this fun romp across the English countryside.

Mike Mignola and Christopher Golden with artist Matt Smith bring the next installment of Hellboy and Anastasia's unlikely romance.

In Shops: Nov 09, 2022

SRP: 3.99

CASTLE FULL OF BLACKBIRDS #3 (OF 4) CVR A BECKERT

DARK HORSE COMICS

SEP220475

SEP220476 – CASTLE FULL OF BLACKBIRDS #3 (OF 4) CVR B GALLAGHER – 3.99

(W) Mike Mignola, angela Slatter (A) Valeria Burzo (CA) Wylie Beckert

Sara May expands her magical education in bigger but riskier ways as her lessons take a turn for the dangerous. And in the shadows, conspiracies begin to take shape. But what do they mean for the young witch?

Hellboy creator Mike Mignola partners with celebrated author Angela Slatter and artist extraordinaire Valeria Burzo for a new adventure from the world of Hellboy!

In Shops: Nov 16, 2022

SRP: 3.99

FRANKENSTEIN NEW WORLD #4 (OF 4) CVR A BERGTING

DARK HORSE COMICS

SEP220477

SEP220478 – FRANKENSTEIN NEW WORLD #4 (OF 4) CVR B STENBECK – 3.99

(W) Mike Mignola, Tom Sniegoski, Christopher Golden (A / CA) Peter Bergting

Lilja and Frankenstein's exploration of the surface world takes a dangerous turn-between monstrous people and genuine monsters, not everyone will survive.

Frankenstein: New World, from Mike Mignola, Tom Sniegoski, Christopher Golden, and artist Peter Bergting, explores a new chapter in the world of Hellboy!

In Shops: Nov 02, 2022

SRP: 3.99

BRITISH PARANORMAL SOCIETY HC TIME OUT OF MIND

DARK HORSE COMICS

SEP220481

(W) Mike Mignola, Chris Roberson (A) Andrea Mutti (CA) Sebastian Fiumara

British Paranormal Society members Simon Bruttenholm and Honora Grant arrive at Noxton together, but with separate goals: Honora hopes to uncover information on the town's strange traditions, while Simon is searching for his missing assistant. But their separate investigations lead down the same twisted path that hides a dark secret behind Noxton's innocent façade! Mike Mignola and Chris Roberson expand the Hellboy universe with a spooky new tale featuring art by Andrea Mutti with colors by Lee Loughridge, collects the four-issue miniseries in hardcover.

In Shops: Jan 25, 2023

SRP: 24.99

HELLBOY AND BPRD 1957 TP

DARK HORSE COMICS

SEP220482

(W) Mike Mignola, Chris Roberson (A) Shawn Martinbrough, Stephen Green, Mike Norton, Alison Sampson, Ben Stenbeck (A / CA) Laurence Campbell

All five issues of Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: 1957 are collected in this paperback with writing by Mike Mignola and Chris Roberson, featuring art by Mignolaverse veteran Laurence Campbell (B.P.R.D.: The Devil You Know), Stephen Green (Lobster Johnson: Garden of Bones), Shawn Martinbrough (Thief of Thieves), Alison Sampson (Jessica Jones), and Mike Norton (Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: 1956), plus the short "Happy New Year, Ava Galluci" by Mignola and Ben Stenbeck, featuring colors by Dave Stewart and a bonus sketchbook section.

In Shops: Jan 18, 2023

SRP: 19.99

SHAOLIN COWBOY CRUEL TO BE KIN #7 (OF 7) CVR A DARROW (MR)

DARK HORSE COMICS

SEP220483

SEP220484 – SHAOLIN COWBOY CRUEL TO BE KIN #7 (OF 7) CVR B ADAMS (MR) – 4.99

SEP220485 – SHAOLIN COWBOY CRUEL TO BE KIN #7 (OF 7) CVR C HARK (MR) – 4.99

(W) Geof Darrow (A / CA) Geof Darrow

Things have gone from the ugly, to the bad, but now, maybe, to the good, as The Shaolin Cowboy martials all his Shaolin skills to put an end to Big Daddy Snell's evil empire and then appease Hog Kong's insatiable appetite for revenge. Will it be the end of the SCU or the beginning of phase two of America's 14th favorite Kung Fu Hero!! The trilogy that began with "Shemp Buffet", continued with "Who'll Stop the Reign" comes to a 38-page action-packed finale.

You can take this one to the blood bank!!

In Shops: Nov 16, 2022

SRP: 4.99

NIGHT OF THE GHOUL #2 (OF 3) CVR A FRANCAVILLA

DARK HORSE COMICS

SEP220486

SEP220487 – NIGHT OF THE GHOUL #2 (OF 3) CVR B 50 COPY INCV – 5.99

SEP220488 – NIGHT OF THE GHOUL #2 (OF 3) CVR C 200 COPY FOIL INCV – 5.99

(W) Scott Snyder (A / CA) Francesco Francavilla

In the film Night of the Ghoul, it's 1918 and our nation is rejoicing as soldiers return from the battlegrounds of the Great War. But what if something has come back with them? In the real world, a father and son discover the blurred line between fiction and reality.

The writer and artist behind Batman: The Black Mirror reunite to shed light on a celluloid artifact once thought forever missing, perhaps with good reason . . .

In Shops: Nov 02, 2022

SRP: 4.99

SURVIVAL STREET #4 (OF 4) CVR A KUSSAINOV

DARK HORSE COMICS

SEP220489

SEP220490 – SURVIVAL STREET #4 (OF 4) CVR B KANGAS – 3.99

(W) James Asmus, Jim Festante (A / CA) Abylay Kussainov

Corporate Interests of New Best America declare the A-B-C-Team PUBLIC ENEMIES number ONE! TWO! THREE! On the run, and reeling from the SHOCKING LOSS of one of their own–the furry f(r)iends are hunted back to their "happy place." Is this their exciting SEASON FINALE? Or PERMANENT CANCELATION?

A candy coating of pop culture madness, humor, cartoonishly absurd hyper-violence, and just enough hope to keep holding on.

In Shops: Nov 02, 2022

SRP: 3.99

DEAD MALL #2 (OF 4)

DARK HORSE COMICS

SEP220491

(W) Adam Cesare (A / CA) David Stoll

In the aftermath of last issue's violence, the teens find themselves separated into two groups. Scared, injured, and bloody, they try to reunite and escape, but the danger is far from over. More strange creatures emerge from the shadows. It's the mall itself sending these monsters, and it wants to ensure none of its shoppers will ever leave…

"…this is one I definitely recommend to readers new and old whether you're a fan of Grey's Anatomy or the Underworld films-or both!" -But Why Tho? Podcast

In Shops: Nov 30, 2022

SRP: 3.99

MURDER INC TP VOL 01 VALENTINES TRUST

DARK HORSE COMICS

SEP220492

(W) Brian Michael Bendis (A / CA) Michael Avon Oeming

Discover a world in which the families of organized crime never lost their stranglehold on the United States. Today is the day that Valentine Gallo becomes a made man, and it's also the day he learns the secrets behind the organization he has served since he was old enough to walk. But it is mysterious hitwoman Jagger Rose that will forever turn his life upside down. Be there when shocking secrets of this new world spill out onto the very first page. This bold new vision of crime fiction harkens back to Bendis's earliest work in crime comics, while also giving you everything you expect from the creators of Powers, one of the most successful and longest-lasting independent comics in history.

Collects the United States of Murder. Inc #1-#6 along with a brand-new cover by Michael Avon Oeming!

In Shops: Jan 04, 2023

SRP: 19.99

NAVIGATOR HC

DARK HORSE COMICS

SEP220493

(W) John Bruno (A / CA) Jordi Armengol

An alien navigator, captured in battle on Jupiter's fourth moon, Europa, seeks sanctuary. In return, the alien will provide his advanced technology to help defend mankind from the alien force that enslaved him and has come to destroy us. In this backdrop is a story of love and reconciliation between a young Marine officer-placed in command of Earth's forces-his estranged wife, and Amy . . . the daughter he's never met.

o Visual effects mastermimd John Bruno creates a space adventure of epic proportions.

In Shops: Jan 18, 2023

SRP: 24.99

BLACK GHOST TP VOL 02

DARK HORSE COMICS

SEP220495

(W) Monica Gallagher, Alex Segura (A) George Kambadais, Marco Finnegan (CA) Greg Smallwood

Six months after the events of the first arc, we find Lara in a different spot. Sober and focused on her job at The Creighton Courier covering the increasingly corrupt CCPD. But that's all about to change. A letter from a dead man, Marco Nava-the original Black Ghost, and her brother Tomas's best friend-derails Lara's plans, and sends her sprinting down a rabbit hole to find out more about the man who wore the Black Ghost mask before he was gunned down. Collects Black Ghost series two, #1-#5 in print for the first time.

In Shops: Jan 04, 2023

SRP: 22.99

YOUTH TP VOL 02

DARK HORSE COMICS

SEP220497

(W) Curt Pires (A / CA) Alex Diotto

Youth is Larry Clark's Kids meets Chronicle. X-Men by way of Frank Ocean. It smashes together the violence of coming of age with the violence of the superhero narrative-as well as the beauty.

Six months later. Some of the kids are dead. Some are missing. Some are trying to do better. One thing is for certain: They're not the only ones with powers, anymore.

The greatest teen superhero book of the decade continues here. Collects the original digital series Youth season 2 #1-#4.

In Shops: Jan 25, 2023

SRP: 22.99

GRENDEL OMNIBUS TP (2ND ED) VOL 03 ORIONS REIGN

DARK HORSE COMICS

SEP220499

(W) Matt Wagner, Diana Schutz (A) Tim Sale, John Snyder, Bernie Mireault (A / CA) Matt Wagner

No longer content to inhabit one host at a time, the Grendel entity goes viral, in this new phase of Wagner's epic, which spans centuries and culminates in the rise of a new kind of host: the Grendel-Khan! This volume collects the "Incubation Years" from the original Grendel #20-#22 with the mammoth God and the Devil and Devil's Reign story lines, featuring art by Tim Sale and John K. Snyder III.

o Comics that inspired the live-action Netflix show!

o 500+ masterful pages of sci-fi action and innovative storytelling!

In Shops: Jan 11, 2023

SRP: 29.99

EXISTENTIALLY CHALLENGED SC NOVEL

DARK HORSE COMICS

SEP220502

(W) Yahtzee Croshaw (CA) Ethan Kimberling

In Existentially Challenged, the sequel to Differently Morphous, the men and women of the Department of Extradimensional Affairs continue their struggle to uncover the motives of the Ancients under the ever-present threat of death, insanity, and sensitivity training.

o The latest prose novel from writer Yahtzee Croshaw!

In Shops: Jan 18, 2023

SRP: 12.99

AMERICAN GODS TP VOL 01 SHADOWS

DARK HORSE COMICS

SEP220506

(W) Neil Gaiman, P. Craig Russell (A) Scott Hampton, Walter Simonson, Colleen Doran, Adam Brown (CA) David Mack

The Hugo, Bram Stoker, Locus, World Fantasy, and Nebula award-winning novel and hit Starz television series by Neil Gaiman is adapted as a graphic novel for the first time!

Collecting the first nine issues of the American Gods comic book series, along with art process features, high res scans of original art, layouts, character designs, and variant covers by Becky Cloonan, Skottie Young, Fabio Moon, Dave McKean, and more!

In Shops: Jan 25, 2023

SRP: 24.99

NORSE MYTHOLOGY HC VOL 03

DARK HORSE COMICS

SEP220507

(W) Neil Gaiman, P. Craig Russell (A) David Rubin, Galen Showman, Colleen Doran (A / CA) P. Craig Russell

In this third volume, Gaiman and Russell once more team with a legendary collection of artists to bring more Norse myths to life, including a wild quest where Thor and Tyr face a multiheaded giantess, fire-breathing sea serpents, and more bizarre mythological creatures; the journey of Odin to the end of the world, and finally we reach the end of the world Ragnarok: the final destiny of the gods.

Collects Norse Mythology III #1-#6, featuring art by P. Craig Russell, David Rub n, Colleen Doran, and Galen Showman.

In Shops: Jan 25, 2023

SRP: 29.99

MASKERADE #3 (OF 4) CVR A SPRENGELMEYER

DARK HORSE COMICS

SEP220508

SEP220509 – MASKERADE #3 (OF 4) CVR B BROWN – 3.99

(W) Kevin Smith, Andy McElfresh (A / CA) John Sprengelmeyer

Every vicious vigilante needs a somewhat sane sidekick. When a mangled Maskerade retreats to her secret lair, the faithful Frisky patches up Felicia while reminiscing about the fateful flower that brought them both together.

In Shops: Nov 16, 2022

SRP: 3.99

MINOR THREATS #4 (OF 4) CVR A HEPBURN

DARK HORSE COMICS

SEP220510

SEP220511 – MINOR THREATS #4 (OF 4) CVR B FOWLER – 4.99

SEP220512 – MINOR THREATS #4 (OF 4) CVR C FOIL HEPBURN – 4.99

(W) Patton Oswalt, Jordan Blum (A / CA) Scott Hepburn

Betrayed by one of their own and at the mercy of the maniac they set out to kill, the Minor Threats are sent on a suicide mission by the Stickman into the inner sanctum of the Insomniac. See which of our cast of C-list costumed criminals make it out alive (hint: not a lot of them) as the most dangerous night of their lives comes to a nail-biting conclusion!

"Minor Threats is exactly what one would expect from Patton Oswalt-it's intelligent, funny, and twisted. I'm also worried about him."-Judd Apatow

In Shops: Nov 30, 2022

SRP: 4.99

CARMILLA FIRST VAMPIRE TP (MR)

DARK HORSE COMICS

SEP220513

(W) Amy Chu (A / CA) Soo Lee

Before Dracula, before Nosferatu, there was . . . CARMILLA.

At the height of the Lunar New Year, an idealistic social worker turns detective when she discovers young, homeless LGBTQ+ women are being murdered and no one, especially the police, seems to care. A series of clues points her to Carmilla's, a mysterious nightclub in the heart of her neighborhood, Chinatown. There she falls for the next likely target, landing her at the center of a real-life horror story-and face-to-face with illusions about herself, her life, and her hidden past.

Inspired by the gothic novel that started a genre, this queer vampire murder mystery is a mesmerizing tale of identity, obsession and fateful family secrets by fan-favorite writer Amy Chu (Red Sonja, Netflix's DOTA: Dragon's Blood and fine-line illustrator Soo Lee (Ash and Thorn).

In Shops: Jan 11, 2023

SRP: 19.99

WARD TP WELCOME TO MADHOUSE (MR)

DARK HORSE COMICS

SEP220514

(W) Cavan Scott (A / CA) Andres Ponce

St. Lilith's is a secret hospital for supernatural creatures. The personnel are overworked, the facility is underfunded, and all operations must be kept hidden from the public. A place, and a life, Dr. Nat Reeves thought she left behind. Until a wounded woman (with a tail) appears on her doorstep.

Collects the four-issue miniseries.

In Shops: Jan 04, 2023

SRP: 19.99

DICE 30 YEARS OF CREATIVE ENTERTAINMENT HC

DARK HORSE COMICS

SEP220515

(W) Alex Calvin

A full-color oversized hardcover chronicling the history of the studio behind the unforgettable Battlefield series.

From the video game studio that brought players instant classics like Battlefield and Mirror's Edge, DICE celebrates their thirtieth anniversary with this handsome hardcover that showcases the development of each iconic title, with exclusive developer interviews and concept art from some of the team's most treasured games.

Whether storming the shores of historic battlefields, racing on foot across the rooftops of a dystopian megalopolis, or just slamming some classic pinball, this artbook has something for any fan of videogame history. Experience what made DICE the game studio it is today.

In Shops: Jan 18, 2023

SRP: 49.99

EC ARCHIVES WEIRD FANTASY TP VOL 01

DARK HORSE COMICS

SEP220518

(W) Bill Gaines, Al Feldstein, Harry Harrison, Gardner Fox, Harvey Kurtzman, Wally Wood (A) Harvey Kurtzman, Jack Kamen, Al Feldstein, Harry Harrison, Wally Wood

Weird Fantasy volume one touches down at Dark Horse Comics! Fully remastered in magnificent digital color, this otherwordly volume includes twenty-four extraterrestrial tales from a stellar collection of writers and artists-Bill Gaines, Al Feldstein, Harry Harrison, Gardner Fox, Jack Kamen, Harvey Kurtzman, and Wally Wood! Collects Weird Fantasy issues #13-#17 and #6.

Foreword by Walt Simonson!

In Shops: Jan 04, 2023

SRP: 19.99

SHOCK SHOP #3 (OF 4) CVR A LUCKERT & LEIZ

DARK HORSE COMICS

SEP220519

SEP220520 – SHOCK SHOP #3 (OF 4) CVR B HARREN & YARSKY – 3.99

(W) Cullen Bunn (A / CA) Danny Luckert, Leila Leiz

Cullen Bunn (Harrow County), Danny Luckert (Regression), and Leila Leiz (The Last Book You'll Ever Read) present a brand-new horror anthology flipbook taking place in a haunted comic book shop with a twisted retailer filled with tales of terror sure to leave you with the lights on. Welcome to the SHOCK SHOP!

The horror continues in these two-terrifying tales about woodland campers prey to monsters and a family plagued by powerful beings lurking in the shadows of their house.

In Shops: Nov 09, 2022

SRP: 3.99

PARASOMNIA DREAMING GOD #4 (OF 4) CVR A MUTTI

DARK HORSE COMICS

SEP220521

SEP220522 – PARASOMNIA DREAMING GOD #4 (OF 4) CVR B LUCKERT – 3.99

(W) Cullen Bunn (A / CA) Andrea Mutti

The story concludes as our heroes raid a cyber cult to save the child they hold prisoner and put an end to this madness once and for all.

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 3.99

TALES FROM HARROW COUNTY TP VOL 03 LOST ONES

DARK HORSE COMICS

SEP220524

(W) Cullen Bunn (A / CA) Emily Schnall

Ten years have passed since Emmy left Harrow County. Since then a lot has changed, but what happened to Emmy herself and what adventures did she go on since she forfeited her magical powers and left town with the Abandoned. In this epic and essential tale find out where life has taken her and what dangers lurk in the shadows waiting for her in this story taking place outside of Harrow County for the first time. Collects the four-issue miniseries.

In Shops: Jan 04, 2023

SRP: 19.99

CYBERPUNK 2077 BLACKOUT TP

DARK HORSE COMICS

SEP220526

(W) Bartosz Sztybor (A / CA) Roberto Ricci

It hurts. Night City hurts. The suffering runs deep and the deeper one falls, the longer the self-prescribed dreams play. Fortune, hope, love- all made possible by DMS technology. But not everyone desires a happy ending. A braindance repairman soon discovers the answer to pain . . . comes in a blackout. Collects the four-issue miniseries.

In Shops: Jan 04, 2023

SRP: 19.99

OVERWATCH NEW BLOOD #5 (OF 5) CVR A KOH

DARK HORSE COMICS

SEP220530

SEP220531 – OVERWATCH NEW BLOOD #5 (OF 5) CVR B HUNG – 3.99

(W) Ray Fawkes (A / CA) Irene Koh

As D.Va and the rest of MEKA Squad watch the Null Sector attack unfolding in Paris, D.Va requests permission to contact Overwatch. Korea has its own omnic threat to worry about though, so her request is denied. But when a new enemy turns the streets of Busan into a battlefield, MEKA Squad find themselves outnumbered and out of time!

o Variant cover by Leslie Hung (SNOTGIRL)!

In Shops: Nov 16, 2022

SRP: 3.99

ROADIE #3 (OF 4)

DARK HORSE COMICS

SEP220535

(W) Tim Seeley (A / CA) Fran Galan

After discovering she's the hell-spawn of a half-demon and old-school metalhead roadie, Shelby and her father Joe D. go into hiding trying to escape the clutches of a maggot woman from hell trying to kill them.

In Shops: Nov 30, 2022

SRP: 3.99

RANGERS OF THE DIVIDE II INTO THE DEPTHS #2 (OF 4)

DARK HORSE COMICS

SEP220539

(W) Megan Huang (A / CA) Megan Huang

The cadets enter a strange underground cavern teeming with extraordinary creatures-and great dangers. As the hours grow long awaiting their comrade, the commander makes a decision to ensure the success of his mission, but that means putting the cadets' safety at stake.

In Shops: Nov 30, 2022

SRP: 3.99

COLLECTOR UNIT 731 TP (MR)

DARK HORSE COMICS

SEP220541

(W) Will Conrad, Rod Monteiro (A / CA) Will Conrad

A man can go by many names, and when someone has been around as long as Michael, he can gain more than just a few aliases. Now he's Michael Smith, but back in the 1940s he went by James. When the obituary for John, who Michael met during WWII, comes up in the paper, Michael finds himself reflecting on a lifetime he left behind-and the horrors and experimentation he, John, and others, endured at the infamous Manchuria-based Japanese facility known as Unit 731. Collects the four-issue miniseries.

In Shops: Jan 04, 2023

SRP: 19.99

VAMPIRE HUNTER D OMNIBUS TP VOL 03 (MR)

DARK HORSE COMICS

SEP220542

(W) Hideyuki Kikuchi (A / CA) Yoshitaka Amano

The Vampire Hunter D Omnibus Book Three collects volumes seven, eight, and nine in author Hideyuki Kikuchi's adventure horror series: Mysterious Journey to the North Sea Part One, Mysterious Journey to the North Sea Part Two, and The Rose Princess.

o Wraparound cover illustrated by Final Fantasy artist Yoshitaka Amano!

o Over 17 million copies of Vampire Hunter D in print worldwide!

In Shops: Jan 04, 2023

SRP: 19.99

CRITICAL ROLE SHOT GLASS SET GROG KEYLETH SCANLAN PIKE

DARK HORSE COMICS

SEP220545

Shot glass sets of four featuring symbols representing your favorite characters from Critical Role Vox Machina Origins. Features etched symbols on the front and back of each glass.

In Shops: Jan 25, 2023

SRP: 19.99

CRITICAL ROLE SHOT GLASS SET VAX PERCY VEX

DARK HORSE COMICS

SEP220546

Shot glass sets of four featuring symbols representing your favorite characters from Critical Role Vox Machina Origins. Features etched symbols on the front and back of each glass.

In Shops: Jan 25, 2023

SRP: 19.99

CRITICAL ROLE UNDER WESTRUUN PUZZLE

DARK HORSE COMICS

SEP220547

Beneath the streets of Westruun, Vox Machina searches for a secret entrance to a mysterious mage's tower within the city. Will they find it before they are caught? Watch this artwork come together as a 1,000-piece deluxe matte puzzle, perfect for any Critical Role collection. Featuring cover art by Benjamin Dewey from Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins II #3.

In Shops: Nov 02, 2022

SRP: 24.99

CRITICAL ROLE MIGHTY NEIN WATER BOTTLE

DARK HORSE COMICS

SEP220548

20oz insulated stainless steel water bottle.

From the glittering shores of Nicodranas, to the icy oceans surrounding Eiselcross, there is no shortage of alluring water in Exandria. Fill your Mighty Nein water bottle with the freshest of water to stay hydrated all day long! Features intricately colored artwork that depicts the legendary heroes of Wildemount.

In Shops: Nov 02, 2022

SRP: 34.99

HORIZON FORBIDDEN WEST ALOY PVC STATUE

DARK HORSE COMICS

SEP220549

Dark Horse and Guerrilla have teamed up to bring you the Horizon Forbidden West Aloy Figure!

Weilding her iconic hunter bow and spear, Aloy is a the ready to restore order and balance to the world. This 1/8 scale Aloy PVC Figure is modeled after our sold out 1/6 scale Aloy statue.

In Shops: Nov 30, 2022

SRP: 99.99

HALO INFINITE SPARTAN YOROI PVC STATUE

DARK HORSE COMICS

SEP220550

Only the most noble and skilled of warriors are able to don the blessed Spartan Yoroi armor, a masterpiece collectable for any Halo fan.

Featuring the Scarlett Empress coating, the traditional Kabuto helmet, Gatekeeper shoulder pads and the Shadow Raven knee pads, this statue is fit for battle. Exclusively available in the Halo Infinite multiplayer-Fracture: Tenrai event, now this legendary armor set can be yours to hold.

In Shops: Dec 28, 2022

SRP: 79.99

WITCHER 3 WILD HUNT CIRI WATER BOTTLE

DARK HORSE COMICS

SEP220551

Cirilla, or Ciri, is a highly-skilled witcher, endowed with exceptional magic. Ciri's gift, however, proved a curse as well. Because of it, she would need to hide from the entire world, even Geralt, as the Wild Hunt searches to use her for their own desires. This gorgeous 20 oz insulated water bottle depicts Ciri early on her solo adventure as she is faced with the King of Wolves.

In Shops: Nov 02, 2022

SRP: 34.99