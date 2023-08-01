Posted in: Comics | Tagged: ai, kickstarter

Kickstarter Introduces New A.I. Policy Guidelines From End Of August

Kickstarter has introduced a new policy - or rather codified existing policy into one document - regarding creators using A.I.

Kickstarter has introduced a new policy – or rather codified existing policy into one document – regarding creators using A.I. on Kickstarter-funded models. Basically, they are saying a) you can, but b) it has to be transparent and seems to suggest that you might need permission from those whose artwork the AI projects scrape. Which might mean c) no using Midjourney, Dall-E or Bing. Which would be quite a clever way to ban AI, without actually banning AI. Oh, and if people try and get around it, they'll be kicked out of the crowdfunder. LEt's see how this plays out.

Susannah Page-Katz, Director of Trust & Safety in News, Policy has outlined their new procedures, saying "To be clear, our new policy does not ban the use of AI in Kickstarter projects. However, we want to make sure that any project that is funded through Kickstarter includes human creative input and properly credits and obtains permission for any artist's work that it references."

"To be allowed on Kickstarter, projects utilizing AI tools for generating images, text, or any other output must disclose relevant details on their project page. This includes information about how the creator plans to use AI content in their project, as well as which elements of their project will be wholly original work and which elements will be created using AI outputs… If any use of AI is not disclosed properly during the submission process, the project may be suspended. Attempts to skirt our guidelines or intentionally misrepresent a project will result in restrictions from submitting a Kickstarter project in the future."

"We'll also ask whether the creator has consent from owners of the works that are used to produce the AI-generated portion of their project." Which, given the use of such imagery in popular AI art programs today, might be quite tricky…

