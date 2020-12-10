Kid Quick, Non-Binary Future State Flash, First Appearance Hits eBay

Who is Kid Quick? Well, DC's Very Merry Multiverse One-Shot went on sale yesterday, but on eBay has jumped in price significantly. Not quite Daredevil #25 territory, but the one-shot has been selling multiple copies between $25 and $30.

Why? Well, it's the first appearance of Kid Quick, the new non-binary iteration of The Flash who will be appearing in the future-set DC Future State version of the Justice League comics published in January and February, with a possible future going forward into the DC Omniverse from March. Which is just what eBay seems to love right now.

It takes place on Earth 11, home to a reverse-gendered DC Universe, and home to Plasticwoman who is getting attention to her own comic books courtesy of the upcoming Warner Bros movie.

Writer Ivan Cohen stated "The Flash character fans have seen teased as part of Future State is, in fact, a grown-up Kid Quick, who's an analog for the idea of Kid Flash in a world where Jesse Quick is the definitive speedster."

DC'S VERY MERRY MULTIVERSE #1 (ONE SHOT)

Cover Art by: Ivan Reis, Joe Prado

Joy to all 52 worlds—it's time to celebrate the holiday season across the DC Multiverse! In ten stories that will light your yule log and spike your eggnog, Batman decks the gaslit halls, Lobo goes Old Testament in space, Ragman learns the true meaning of Saturnalia, President Superman attempts to figure out how Bizarro stole Christmas, and Harley Quinn tries her hand at interdimensional caroling. These seasonal sagas are sure to help you have yourself a very merry Multiverse! Story contents:

Harley Quinn in "It's a Horrible Life!"

Written by Paul Scheer and Nick Giovanetti

Art by Steve Lieber

Written by John Layman

Art by Dani

Written by Ivan Cohen

Art by Eleanora Carlini

Written by David F. Walker

Art by Gustavo Duarte

Written by Derek Fridolfs and Dustin Nguyen

Art by Dustin Nguyen

Written by Sholly Fisch

Art by Vanesa Del Rey

Written by Tom Sniegoski

Art by Justin Mason

Written by Brittany Holzherr

Art by Todd Nauck

Written by Jay Baruchel

Art by Dominike "Domo" Stanton

Written by Tom King

Art by Scott Koblish

Release Date: 12/8/2020 FOC Date: 11/8/2020 11:59:59 PM Retail : $9.99