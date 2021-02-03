The New Valkyrie Owned Thor's Axe Jarnbjorn Before Thor

There are plenty of other changes to Thor history going on today. But back in Thor: God Of Thunder #1, we see an earlier version of Thor of the 9th Century, unable to pick up Mjolnir, wield the axe Jarnbjorn. Forged by Dwarves, it became his regular weapon of choice for centuries and during the 11th Century, he blessed it with his own blood and used it to fight with the celestial-armoured Apocalypse.

When Thor could no longer wield Mjolnir after he was made unworthy again, Thor took up Jarnbjorn again, but in battle in the same issue, Malekith took Jarnbjorn from Thor and used it to cut off his left arm.

But now? Jarnbjorn is in the hands of Vanlandu, Asgardian King of Scoundrels. And in today's King In Black: The Return Of The Valkyries #2, someone would like it back.

As it appears that it has another, long, history. This new Valkyrie remains unnamed, even as she is modelled on the Tessa Thompson-version of Valkyrie from the movies. One of the original nine Valkyries, serving under Bor, Odin's father.

And the original owner of the Jarnbjorn axe, made for her by the Dwarves. How Thor got his hands on it? I presume that is another story…

KING IN BLACK RETURN OF VALKYRIES #2 (OF 4)

MARVEL COMICS

NOV200474

(W) Jason Aaron, Torunn Gronbekk (A) Nina Vakueva (CA) Mattia De Iulis

SAVE THE SENTRY – SAVE THE VALKYRIES – SAVE THE EARTH!

Knull and his symbiote horrors have come to Earth, and now all Jane Foster sees when she looks at that big blue globe…is a vision of death. Most of Earth's heroes are locked in battle on the ground, and it's up to Jane and the Sentry to protect the rest! But Knull's power has spread over the galaxy and infected creatures even older than the gods…and it may not matter how many Valkyries Jane can bring to their aid. Rated T+In Shops: Feb 03, 2021 SRP: $3.99