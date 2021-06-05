Killing The Punisher's Family – Heroes Reborn Squadron Savage Preview

Heroes Reborn Squadron Savage #1 is in stores from Marvel Comics next week, and in this preview we find The Punisher convinced to rejoin a government kill squad against his will, kind of like the way government kill squads in the real world (the cops) forcefully appropriate his skull logo. In any case, Frank Castle has a good reason for getting back on board the murder train: in this reality, his family is still alive! Too bad the super-mega-crossover event has just two issues left. Check out the preview below.