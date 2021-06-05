Killing The Punisher's Family – Heroes Reborn Squadron Savage Preview
Heroes Reborn Squadron Savage #1 is in stores from Marvel Comics next week, and in this preview we find The Punisher convinced to rejoin a government kill squad against his will, kind of like the way government kill squads in the real world (the cops) forcefully appropriate his skull logo. In any case, Frank Castle has a good reason for getting back on board the murder train: in this reality, his family is still alive! Too bad the super-mega-crossover event has just two issues left. Check out the preview below.
HEROES REBORN SQUADRON SAVAGE #1
MARVEL COMICS
APR210724
APR210725 – HEROES REBORN SQUADRON SAVAGE #1 BLATT VAR – $4.99
(W) Sacks, Ethan (A) Luca Pizarri (CA) Stephen Segovia
ELEKTRA LEADS A TEAM OF THE WORLD'S DEADLIEST HEROES AND VILLAINS – WITH ALL OF REALITY HANGING IN THE BALANCE!
There are some threats that require a more savage approach than the Squadron Supreme of America can offer. For those missions, the Department of Defense has put together a team consisting of Elektra, the Punisher, Crossbones, Cloak and the enigmatic Murder Hornet. They must fight their way through a team of super-powered terrorists known as the Redeemers-if they don't kill one another first! Prepare for twists, turns, double crosses and action aplenty!
40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+
In Shops: 6/9/2021
SRP: $4.99