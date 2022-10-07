Kim Jung Gi's Artists Alley Table At New York Comic-Con

Bleeding Cool reported earlier this week on the tragic death of Kim Jung Gi – or Jung Gi Kim – on his way to New York Comic Con, where he experienced chest pains and was taken to a nearby hospital for surgery, but sadly passed away." Kim Jung Gi, famed for his intricate, fast and spontaneously-drawn huge crowd scenes, was travelling to New York Comic Con, where he was a guest and exhibiting in Artists Alley. There has been an outpouring of loss from many, and Zack Davisson noticed his empty table at New York Comic Con, tweeting out "At NYCC. That table had better be filled with flowers and tributes by the end of the weekend." That seems to have begun to happen.

Marvel Comics tweeted "We are saddened to learn the world has lost artist and visionary Kim Jung Gi. His grand designs captured the hearts of fans in a way few could, and he will be remembered for his truly boundless and imaginative work. Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this time."

Millarworld tweeted "Terrible, terrible news as we hear that Kim Jung Gi, an absolute master and one of the greatest comic-book artists of his time, has died at the age of just 47. Please take a moment and scroll through his posts to appreciate his genius. May he rest in peace."

Heavy Metal Magazine tweeted "We're deeply saddened by the passing of prolific illustrator Kim Jung Gi. Kim's work was intricate, hypnotic, and powerfully imaginative. He was a lovely and kind person. We're honored to have his work on our covers this year. He made the world(s) richer for so many people."

Walter Simonson wrote: "Kim Jung Gi has unexpectedly caught the last train out. A genius. Such a deep loss for the comics community and for the world of drawing in general that it almost brings me to tears. Thank you for the brilliant work, Kim, and for being such an inspiration to so many. Godspeed."

Gary Lytle wrote"The passing of Kim Jung Gi is a unbelievable one, he's was an artist of immeasurable mastery. Someone who inspired many to draw and keep perfecting. He enjoyed what he did"

André Lima Araújo: Absolutely shocking and unbelievable news. Master Kim Jung Gi has suddenly passed away. I had to pleasure to meet him, he was a humble and truly kind person. He will be dearly missed in all aspects of his existence.

Judd Winick wrote "Kim Jung Gi passed away quite suddenly at 47 years old. If you're unfamiliar with his work, you literally should take time to experience his genius. May his memory be a blessing."

Jimmy Palmiotti wrote "Heartbreaking. Kim Jung Gi was a human powerhouse with a seemingly endless drawing ability. I will miss watching him draw live every San Diego. Damn."

His social media account has also stated "Kim Jung Gi has left us. To pay a last tribute to him, we would like to ask you to draw… flowers. Because sketches cannot wilt. Never mind your drawing skills. Please send them to 1975-2022@kimjunggi.net Kim Jung Gi was so much into the art of drawing that he always loved to see the work of fellow artists. May you be a professional or an amateur artist, don't hesitate to join in. If you're at Quai des bulles (Saint-Malo, France) or at New-York Comic Con, we are setting up memorials and we will send you more information shortly. Thanks to all of you."

Although one person's "homage" does not seem to have gone done quite as well, VegaBiggs posting "Hi! I just trained a model to draw in the style of the late Kim Jung Gi, as an hommage. I'm fairly happy with the results, given how complicated is his style. Hope you like it, feel free to use it by yourself (credit plz) :" and is now being ratioed to all hell…