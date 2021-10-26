Kinda Sorta Normal Life of Joshua Jones, E.A. Carrington & Kitt Thomas

The Kinda Sorta Normal Life of Joshua Jones by E.A. Carrington and Kitt Thomas is a new middle-grade graphic novel , about a boy who finds a magical wish-granting star and uses it to wish for endless snow days. It has been bought up by Andrew Arnold at HarperAlley for world English rights and publication of The Kinda Sorta Normal Life of Joshua Jones is scheduled for the summer of 2023. Danielle Chiotti at Upstart Crow Literary represented E.A. Carrington as an agent, and Chad W. Beckerman at the CAT Agency represented Kitt Thomas.

E.A. Carrington wrote the novel Buzz. Katelan (Kitt) Thomas is a Lucian-American author/illustrator who has worked with companies such as Netflix, Hasbro, EchoBridge, HMH Books, and Cartoon Network's Steven Universe, and illustrated books such as Stacey's Extraordinary Words.

HarperAlley is a graphic novel imprint launched from HarperCollins Children's Books under the direction of former art director and acquiring editor at First Second, Andrew Arnold, described as a "collaborative, creator-focused publisher" that will specialize in graphic novels for "readers of all ages." The new line is "looking to publish books that readers of all ages can enjoy, from the youngest readers to teens and adults. We believe that a good story is a story that any reader can relate to. That's what we mean when we say "readers of all ages." HarperAlley is looking to publish about ten books a season, or about thirty books a year, and is one of a number of mainstream book publishers that has been rapidly increasing the number of graphic novels for younger readers.

Upstart Crow Literary is a New York City literary agency specializing in adult fiction and nonfiction, young adult, and children's books. The CAT Agency, Inc., formerly the CATugeau Artist Agency, is celebrating its 27th year, founded in 1994 by Christina Tugeau, is an artist agency representing children's book illustratorsn ow led by Christy Ewers, and recently welcoming Chad W. Beckerman.