Kindred Has One Last Surprise in Sinister War #3 [Preview]

Nick Spencer may already be out the door to Substack, but he was sure to leave an upper decker in the toilet at Marvel before he left in the form of one last event comic: Sinister War! Sinister War #3 is in stores on Wednesday, but you can read a preview right now. Enjoy.

SINISTER WAR #3 (OF 4)

MARVEL COMICS

JUN210525

(W) Nick Spencer (A) Mark Bagley (CA) Bryan Hitch

• You haven't read the end of SINISTER WAR #2 yet, but when you do, YOU WILL BE VERY MAD YOU HAD TO WAIT TWO WEEKS FOR THIS!

• Things have never been worse for Spider-Man, and it'll be a MIRACLE if he makes it through this alive.

Rated T+

In Shops: 8/18/2021

SRP: $4.99