Kindred Has One Last Surprise in Sinister War #3 [Preview]

Nick Spencer may already be out the door to Substack, but he was sure to leave an upper decker in the toilet at Marvel before he left in the form of one last event comic: Sinister War! Sinister War #3 is in stores on Wednesday, but you can read a preview right now. Enjoy.
SINISTER WAR #3 (OF 4)
MARVEL COMICS
JUN210525
JUN210526 – SINISTER WAR #3 (OF 4) BAGLEY CONNECTING VAR – $4.99
JUN210527 – SINISTER WAR #3 (OF 4) BALDEON HANDBOOK VAR – $4.99
JUN210528 – SINISTER WAR #3 (OF 4) VEREGGE VAR – $4.99
(W) Nick Spencer (A) Mark Bagley (CA) Bryan Hitch
• You haven't read the end of SINISTER WAR #2 yet, but when you do, YOU WILL BE VERY MAD YOU HAD TO WAIT TWO WEEKS FOR THIS!
• Things have never been worse for Spider-Man, and it'll be a MIRACLE if he makes it through this alive.
Rated T+
In Shops: 8/18/2021
SRP: $4.99
Cover image for JUN210525 SINISTER WAR #3 (OF 4), by (W) Nick Spencer (A) Mark Bagley (CA) Bryan Hitch
Cover image for JUN210526 SINISTER WAR #3 (OF 4) BAGLEY CONNECTING VAR, by (W) Nick Spencer (A / CA) Mark Bagley
Cover image for JUN210527 SINISTER WAR #3 (OF 4) BALDEON HANDBOOK VAR, by (W) Nick Spencer (A) Mark Bagley (CA) David Baldeon
Cover image for JUN210528 SINISTER WAR #3 (OF 4) VEREGGE VAR, by (W) Nick Spencer (A) Mark Bagley (CA) Jeffrey Veregge
Interior preview page from JUN210525 SINISTER WAR #3 (OF 4)
Interior preview page from JUN210525 SINISTER WAR #3 (OF 4)
Interior preview page from JUN210525 SINISTER WAR #3 (OF 4)
Interior preview page from JUN210525 SINISTER WAR #3 (OF 4)
Interior preview page from JUN210525 SINISTER WAR #3 (OF 4)
