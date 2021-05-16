Kingpin + Typhoid Mary, Sitting in a Tree? Daredevil #30 [Preview]

Boy, the Kingpin sure has been busy lately, hasn't he? Over in Amazing Spider-Man, Kingpin has been causing all sorts of trouble to bring back his dead son, setting villains loose all over the city he's supposed to be the mayor of. But here in this preview of Daredevil #30, it's less business that Kingpin is interested in and more… pleasure. Gross pleasure. That's right, Kingpin has a date in this preview… and that date is with Typhoid Mary?! Well, hopefully, both of them use protection, but who are we stand in the way of love, as yucky as that love may be?

But the less said about that the better. And besides, it's Elektra who looks like she's having more fun in this preview of Daredevil #30, visiting a happening nightclub to further her vigilante agenda. Will she take things too far? You know she well. Daredevil #30 will be in stores on Wednesday. Check out the preview below.