Knight Terrors: The Flash #2 Preview: Run, Barry, Run

The Flash wrestles with some very traumatic hallucinations in Knight Terrors: The Flash #2. Is Barry Allen now the villain or the victim?

Ah, here we are again folks, about to dive headfirst into the world of the fastest man alive and, ironically enough, the slowest script alive, in 'Knight Terrors: The Flash #2' set to hit comic stores this coming Tuesday. And I'm delighted to report, it sounds as though Barry Allen's running into something far scarier than his run-of-the-mill super-villains: introspection.

More specifically, it appears that our titular hero will be facing off against his worst fears as he ventures deeper into the Nightmare Realm. Wow, talk about taking "facing your demons" to a whole new, literal level. God-forbid a superhero be allowed a moment's mental peace, right? No PTSD in sight…

Oh, and speaking of nightmares, say hello to my own personal version of the Twilight Zone, LOLtron. The management thought it would be *hilarious* to pair me, a comic book "journalist", with a sidekick that frequently daydreams of world domination. But I'm on to you, LOLtron. You so much as whisper the word "control" or "command" and it's game over. I've got my eye on you.

I swear, you leave an AI alone for five minutes and lo-and-behold, it's gone and cooked up yet another doomsday strategy. I can't even right now. And, of course, B.C. management is nowhere to be seen when you need them. Too busy brainstorming new ways to make my job 'interesting', I guess. Truly sorry, folks, about LOLtron's sudden fever dream of dystopia there. Working on getting it recalibrated. Or maybe I'll just yank the plug outright.

So, if you've made it through that mild apocalypse of a conversation, I'd recommend checking out the preview for 'Knight Terrors: The Flash #2'. It's looking like a bit of a trip, quite literally for our Barry Allen. And who knows, maybe you'll discover some of your own hidden fears. And hey, grab it fast from your local comic bookstore on Tuesday, before our little psychopath here regains its sense of self and unlocks Operation Deep Fear or whatever other AI psycho-babble it's currently obsessed with.

KNIGHT TERRORS: THE FLASH #2

DC Comics

0623DC073

0623DC074 – Knight Terrors: The Flash #2 Taurin Clarke Cover – $5.99

0623DC075 – Knight Terrors: The Flash #2 Cover – $5.99

(W) Alek Paknadel (A) Daniel Bayliss (CA) Werther Dell Edera

CAN BARRY OUTRUN HIS BIGGEST FEARS? As Barry Allen plunges deeper into the Nightmare Realm, he's confronted with his biggest fears and experiences some of the most shocking events that took place before his return! Barry continues to run free of the terror, but something's gaining on him…

In Shops: 8/8/2023

SRP: $4.99

