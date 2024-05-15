Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: gary frank, geiger, geoff johns, Ghost Machine, junkyard joe, Redcoat, Unnamed

The Return Of Junkyard Joe by Geoff Johns and Gary Frank in Geiger #3

Geiger #3 by Geoff Johns and Gary Frank, goes to FOC this weekend, with the return of long-lived android Junkyard Joe.

Last chance for retailers to order with FOC this weekend for the Image Comics issue.

Junkyard Joe first appeared in Geiger Ground Zero #2 and is back in Vietnam War.

Release date for Geiger #3, revealing more on Simon Pure, is set for June 12, 2024.

Geiger #3 by Geoff Johns and Gary Frank, of the Ghost Machine publisher through Image Comics, goes to Final Order Cut-off or FOC this weekend, the last chance for comic book retailers to up their orders. And here's a reason not in the solicits as to why one might want to. It features the return of long-lived android Junkyard Joe, his first appearance in the ongoing Geiger series and picks up on his (and Redcoat's) last-page cameo in Geiger Ground Zero #2. Which looked like this.





And this is how it gets picked up in Geiger #3, out for the 12th of June, back in the Vietnam War.

As well as an Untamed future world yet to come, with memory files being recalled that indicate that Simon Pure is also up to stuff in the time of Geiger.

Here are the Diamond and Lunar solicits for Geiger #3.

GEIGER #3 CVR A FRANK & ANDERSON

IMAGE COMICS

APR240470

(W) Geoff Johns (CA) Brad Anderson (A/CA) Gary Frank

Tariq Geiger surrounds himself with some dangerous friends. His two-headed wolf Barney bears the trauma of the fateful night that Geiger found him. And he and Geiger's surprising new companion try to atone for a life of unfettered violence and brutality. But even between the three of them, they are no match for the many threats in pursuit. Plus, the return of Junkyard Joe!In Shops: Jun 12, 2024 SRP: $3.99

GEIGER #3 (2024) CVR A GARY FRANK & BRAD ANDERSON

(W) Geoff Johns (A/CA) Gary Frank, Brad Anderson

Tariq Geiger surrounds himself with some dangerous friends. His two-headed wolf Barney bears the trauma of the fateful night that Geiger found him. And he and Geiger's surprising new companion try to atone for a life of unfettered violence and brutality. But even between the three of them, they are no match for the many threats in pursuit. Plus, the return of Junkyard Joe! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 6/12/2024

