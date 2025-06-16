Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Venom | Tagged: 616, knull

Knull Is Back For Venom #250 by Al Ewing and Terry Dodson

Marvel 616 Day: Knull Is Back for Venom #250 by Al Ewing and Terry Dodson in October 2025

Article Summary Knull, the King in Black, returns in Venom #250 by Al Ewing and Terry Dodson, launching a major symbiote saga.

Mary Jane Watson is the new Venom host, facing cosmic threats as Knull seeks revenge across the Marvel Universe.

Marvel 616 Day features exclusive variant covers, pin sets, and special retailer giveaways to celebrate the event.

Discover the origin and history of the 616 designation as Marvel's core comic universe timeline and fan favorite.

This morning, for Marvel Comics' 616 Day, the company posted via Marvel Comics QR Code at (just after) 06:16 ET, 03:16 PT or 11.16 BST, the following tease. For twelve hours later.

We wondered "He is back… Knull, The King In Black? Meridius? Eddie Brock as Venom? Cletus Kasaday as Carnage? Venom as the bad guy? Donny Cates? Come on now, be realistic." Looks like we were on the money. Knull Returns in Venom #250 in October, a "the giant-sized 250th issue… with stories by Al Ewing, Charles Soule, Carlos Gomez and more, including one that marks the return of the creator of all symbiotes, Knull!" Written by Al Ewing and drawn by Terry Dodson.

VENOM #250

Written by AL EWING & CHARLES SOULE

Art by TERRY DODSON, CARLOS GOMEZ & MORE

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

On Sale 10/1

THE RETURN OF KNULL!

Mary Jane Watson is finally in the swing of things as the new Venom host, using their powers in all-new ways to be the hero the symbiote never knew it could be! But as she cleans up the streets of New York, she remains blissfully unaware of the strands of darkness leading off into the darkness of the void. Knull, the creator of all symbiotes, was killed by Eddie Brock. Nothing could bring him back… but Knull rules over nothing. Knull has returned, and word is racing across the stars to the one who took him down before to prepare to do it again. Will Venom be ready? "VENOM #250 kicks off a major symbiote saga where Knull, the god of symbiotes, seeks revenge on Venom, who is currently bonded to Mary Jane Watson! Debuting in Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman's seminal run of VENOM back in 2018, Knull immediately took a spot amongst Marvel's most feared and legendary supervillains, going on to headline his own crossover event as the KING IN BLACK and even making his big screen debut in last year's Venom: The Last Dance. Now, he's back with a vengeance, and Mary Jane has no idea what's in store! "The giant-sized celebratory issue will also feature a tale by EDDIE BROCK: CARNAGE writer Charles Soule and ALL-NEW VENOM artist Carlos Gomez set during Eddie Brock's time as Venom. Plus, following the issue, ALL-NEW VENOM remains VENOM once more, continuing on with the legacy numbering with VENOM #251! On Knull's appeal, Ewing said, "When Donny and Ryan brought Knull into being, they created the first new villain in a while with what I'd call 'big villain juice.' He's visually arresting, you know what he wants in one sentence, you can't talk him out of it, he's powerful enough to hold down a crossover… and he was given the wonderful luxury of going away for a while. When a big bad is allowed to lay fallow and drift into memory, what's remembered is all the things readers liked about them – and that's when it's time for a comeback. The final ingredient in a good villain – they may be down, but they're never out."

Bleeding Cool has already been reporting on what Marvel has provided for stores for Marvel 616 Day as a surprise, what some stores will be doing for it, and what one ramen diner in Brooklyn patronised by C.B. Cebulski will be giving away. Marvel Comics sent comic book retailers a special secret thing for Marvel 616 Day with a warning not to open it until the 16th of June, or 616 Day. Some folks, it seems, can't wait to open their presents before the special day. And then put them on eBay. The packages include pins, posters, and special 616 variant covers for the following titles.

Amazing Spider-Man #2 616 Day Variant by Sara Pichelli

Avengers #25 616 Day Variant by Marco Checchetto

Fantastic Four Fanfare #1 616 Day Variant by Greg Land

X-Men #15 616 Day Variant by Leinil Francis Yu

Fantastic Four 616 Day Pin Set featuring Mister Fantastic, the Invisible Woman, the Human Torch, and the Thing

In an accompanying letter, Marvel President Dan Buckley says;

"Every year, we look for new ways to celebrate the incredible comics that make up the heart and soul of our industry. Our job is to tell stories that keep readers on the edge of their seats, introducing them to characters that feel real and relatable, and building a passionate community that embraces the fun and joy of being a comic book fan." "This June 16th marks 616 Day, a celebratory day inspired by our main 616 universe. Over the years, a growing number of fans have embraced 616 Day to appreciate and share their favorite parts of the Marvel Universe, and we want to help build that moment over the next few weeks for everyone to participate in. Our hope is that 616 Day becomes an exciting opportunity for you and your stores to rally your customers, build interest in comics, and drive foot traffic in a way that feels special.

"With the highly anticipated Fantastic Four film coming this summer, this year's 616 Day is the perfect time to spotlight Reed, Sue, Johnny, and Ben (who, I admit, is my personal favorite). It's also a great reminder of where Marvel comics started—that core of Marvel is the characters and creators who push the boundaries of comic book storytelling and truly grow an evolved fan base. "We hope you enjoy these special comics and pins, and we look forward to continue building this yearly 616 Day celebration into something that brings fans together, celebrates the stories we all love, and helps to keep this industry thriving for years to come."

616, is the numerical definition of the Marvel Universe's own reality. In 1981, Dave Thorpe was writing original Captain Britain comics for Marvel Superheroes, drawn by Alan Davis and Paul Neary. These were surreal, satirical, allegorical and political tales, which weren't that appreciated at the time. He was replaced by Alan Moore, who amped up the weird, but continued a number of Thorpe's concepts such as Mad Jim Jaspers, Saturnyne, The Crazy Gang, the Jaspers Warp – and the idea that the Earth Captain Britain was fighting on, was designated 616.

It was a joke. DC Comics had Earth One, Earth Two and Earth Three – so this Earth that Captain Britain was on was Earth 616. While DC Comics had Earth 1, Earth 2, and Earth 3, Dave Thorpe put Marvel Comics further down the dial. Thorpe told Bleeding Cool "616 was the worst of the parallel Earths that was holding the others back from achieving the shift forward to the next evolutionary stage, which is why Saturnyne turned up to administer the evolutionary fluid to its population. 666 = number of the beast (Crowley). It would have been too obvious to use that. I chose 616 = 666 – 50. Why 50? A nice round number, but the school in the world's coldest town in Siberia closes when the temperature reaches -61.6 degrees Fahrenheit. It's an extreme tipping point." But then he gives a different answer to everyone.

The phrase 616 wasn't published in the comic when Dave Thorpe wrote it, but this was meant to be the parallel universe in which his Captain Britain was fighting. When Alan Moore began writing the Captain Britain strip, he took on the idea of the Omniverse and created the Captain Britain Corps. During which, in an issue of UK magazine Daredevils #7 in 1983, he used the numbers for the first time, now stating that the parallel universe Dave described above was to be designated 238 and that the Marvel Universe, in which Captain Britain originally resided and returned to, was to be 616.

It also came a couple of years after Bryan Talbot published his Luther Arkwright comic, which also had high numbers for different parallel worlds, such as Para 00.38.56 on the very first page. Alan Moore would write the foreword to the comics in question.

Chris Claremont was a big fan of Alan Moore's work. When he wrote Excalibur with Alan Davis in 1988, he picked up on a number of characters from Captain Britain, and the number 616 began to pop up. Other Marvel Comics engaged in dimensional travelling storylines used the same number for the Marvel Earth.

Soon, it became a fan-favourite way to designate the Marvel Universe reality to the extent that Marvel EIC Joe Quesada and SVP Tom Brevoort spoke out about their hatred of using it. Creators were given a last hurrah to use it and get it out of their systems on stories such as Spider-Verse, Infinity, and Time Runs Out, culminating in the Secret Wars comic that destroyed the 616 Universe and then recreated it as Prime Earth.

But people loved 616 so much, and creators kept using it that the Marvel execs had to throw in the towel. Especially when it started getting used in Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, Spider-Man: Far From Home and the new Marvel TV series Marvel's 616. And today, having Marvel's President Dan Buckley embrace Marvel 616 Day officially.

