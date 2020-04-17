Kyle Baker Teases a New Comic For May 1st With Trump and Fauci.

Kyle Baker is one of the greatest cartoonists and comic book creators on the planet. An early graphic novelist and Marvel intern, The Cowboy Wally Show from Doubleday was a tour de force even if very few read it at the time. It led to work on The Shadow and Justice Inc for DC, before his second graphic novel, Why I Hate Saturn and co-created Damage Control for Marvel. This led to work in animation including on Phineas and Ferb before the animated-minded Instant Piano anthology and the infamous Superbaby story for Elseworlds 80-Page Giant that saw the book banned at DC. He co-created the original Captain America in The Truth, and relaunched Plastic Man for DC Comics. He wrote and drew a series of graphic novels You are Here, I Die at Midnight, King David and Undercover Genie at DC. He also created new comic book series Nat Turner, The Bakers and Special Forces as well as drawing the mature-readers comic Deadpool Max ahead of the movies. But it looks like he is working on something new and interesting, posting the image privately to Facebook (though shared with permission).

Seasoned Assist, a new book out on May 1st. Baker has often been satirical in approach and he casts Donald Trump and Anthony Fauci as Abbot and Costello in a remaking of Who's On First. What kind of book this is, what fashion it will be published, is still all up in the air. Right no, Kyle Baker isn't saying anything else. However, as a fan of his for so long, of so much of his work, I can't imagine myself not picking this up – if I can get a copy of it over here. We still don't really know anything about how all that is going to play out. If anyone has a clue as to what this is and where it may be going, feel free to get in touch. But, after looking through a few old Kyle Baker comics this morning, it seems he was quite the sage regarding the current situation. Certainly, this following cartoon may have been given a new interpretation by events.