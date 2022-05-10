Lake Como Comic Art Festival Teases 2022 Portfolio, Free To Attendees

Two-day or three-day attendees to the Lake Como Comic Arts Festival this coming weekend (have I mentioned I am heading out there as the influencer I am?) get, along with their entrance tickets, an exclusive 21-plates 2022 portfolio, free with 2-days and 3-days tickets, featuring artists attending or associated with the show. Other copies will also be available ay the show for 75 Euros. That's about $80 or £65. Given that individual prints from previous years sell fro m $20 to $50 each on eBay easily, that would seem a wise investment, especially if you can get them signed at the show.

Tickets to the show arer available here, €125 for Saturday or Sunday, €200 for both and €450 for all three days including the Friday Night Opening. As you can gather from that price jump, the Frinight Night event at Villa Erba is expected to be quite the thing. Anyone have a spare tiara?

Guests include Arthur Adams, Mirka Andolfo, Ryan Benjamin, Bode, Federico Bertolucci, Simone Bianchi, Mark Buckingham, Bodē, Pierangelo Boog, Dan Brereton, Giorgio Cavazzano, Mark Brooks, Giorgio Cavazzano, Joyce Chin, Frank Cho, Daniel Clowes, Iban Coello, Olivier Coipel, Giorgio Comolo, Andrea Cucchi. Geof Darrow, Alan Davis, Gabriele Dell'Otto, Riccardo Federici, Jorge Fornés, Stefano Gaudiano, Adi Granov, Juanjo Guarnido, Trevor Hairsine, Klaus Janson, Adam Kubert, Emilio Laiso, Tanino Liberatore, Emanuela Lupacchino, David Mack, Alex Maleev. Milo Manara, Guillem March, Enrico Marini, Álvaro Martínez Bueno. Helena Masellis. Mike Mayhew, Dave McKean, Tomeu Morey, Zu Orzu, Casey Parsons, Sean Phillips, Sara Pichelli, Mark Raats, Bruno Redondo, Esad Ribic, Vincenzo Riccardi, Dike Ruan, Daniel Sampere, Matteo Scalera. Serpieri, Arantza Sestayo. Liam Sharp. Olivier Vatine, Kent Williams, with the likes of CB Cebulski going as an attendee.

If you are lucky to be going as well, feel free to give me a heads up.